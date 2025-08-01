How war is driving Ukrainian companies to embrace sustainability

It's been more than three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we're exploring how the conflict has prompted some businesses in Ukraine to lean in to sustainability. We'll also hear about companies' strategies to protect workers and address mental health challenges stemming from the war.

We talk with Tetiana Sakharuk, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Ukraine, about how the sustainability landscape is changing in Ukraine and how the UN Global Compact network is helping companies integrate sustainability into their operations — through training and accelerator programs, by connecting them with international investors and grant opportunities, and by setting up an online platform to support employees needing psychological help amid the war.

UN Global Compact Ukraine is a country-level network of the UN Global Compact (UNGC). The UNGC is a voluntary corporate sustainability initiative involving more than 20,000 companies across 160 countries. Participating companies commit to operate responsibly in line with sustainability principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to support the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

In an interview on the sidelines of an event hosted by the UN Global Compact Mexico in June, Tetiana said Ukranian companies see sustainability as a way to attract investors and ensure the long-term viability of their businesses.



She shares how Ukrainian companies are rebuilding critical infrastructure like energy and removing mines from farmland. And she explains how some companies are supporting the health and wellbeing of their employees and communities.

