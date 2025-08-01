How war is driving Ukrainian companies to embrace sustainability

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
1 Aug, 2025
It's been more than three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we're exploring how the conflict has prompted some businesses in Ukraine to lean in to sustainability. We'll also hear about companies' strategies to protect workers and address mental health challenges stemming from the war.
We talk with Tetiana Sakharuk, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Ukraine, about how the sustainability landscape is changing in Ukraine and how the UN Global Compact network is helping companies integrate sustainability into their operations — through training and accelerator programs, by connecting them with international investors and grant opportunities, and by setting up an online platform to support employees needing psychological help amid the war.
UN Global Compact Ukraine is a country-level network of the UN Global Compact (UNGC). The UNGC is a voluntary corporate sustainability initiative involving more than 20,000 companies across 160 countries. Participating companies commit to operate responsibly in line with sustainability principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to support the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
In an interview on the sidelines of an event hosted by the UN Global Compact Mexico in June, Tetiana said Ukranian companies see sustainability as a way to attract investors and ensure the long-term viability of their businesses.
She shares how Ukrainian companies are rebuilding critical infrastructure like energy and removing mines from farmland. And she explains how some companies are supporting the health and wellbeing of their employees and communities.
Listen to our episode How companies in Latin America are embedding sustainability amid shifting dynamics here.
Listen to our episode "Energy transition discussions shift to pragmatism amid policy uncertainty" here.
Learn about S&P Global Commodity Insights' Energy Transition services.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
Copyright ©2025 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk.
Any unauthorized use, facilitation or encouragement of a third party’s unauthorized use (including without limitation copy, distribution, transmission or modification, use as part of generative artificial intelligence or for training any artificial intelligence models) of this Podcast or any related information is not permitted without S&P Global’s prior consent subject to appropriate licensing and shall be deemed an infringement, violation, breach or contravention of the rights of S&P Global or any applicable third-party (including any copyright, trademark, patent, rights of privacy or publicity or any other proprietary rights).
This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.
S&P GLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY INDIVIDUAL'S USE OF, REFERENCE TO, RELIANCE ON, OR INABILITY TO USE, THIS PODCAST OR THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS PODCAST.