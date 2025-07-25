How companies in Latin America are embedding sustainability amid shifting dynamics

Transcript provided by Kensho.



Lindsey Hall: In recent weeks, we've explored big sustainability events and trends in Asia and Europe, and today, we're turning to another part of the world of Latin America.



Esther Whieldon: Joined about the sustainability opportunities and challenges companies in Latin America face, a travel to Mexico City, Mexico for the annual business meeting for sustainability, held by UN Global Compact, Mexico. This is a country-level network of the UN Global Compact. The UN Global Compact is a voluntary corporate sustainability initiative involving more than 20,000 companies across 160 countries.



The CEOs of participating companies have committed to operate responsibly in line with sustainability principles that cover 4 areas: human rights, labor, environment and anticorruption. Participating companies also agreed to support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals or SDGs. There are 17 goals, and they're at the heart of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development adopted by all UN member states in 2015.



Country-level networks like Global Compact Mexico are independent, self-governed and self-managed entities, but they do work closely with the UNGC. These networks engage directly with participating companies in their country to advance the UNGC's initiative and its 10 principles. And the business meeting for sustainability I attended convenes hundreds of companies, NGOs and other stakeholders to discuss how companies can embed sustainability.



Lindsey Hall: So Esther, what were some of your takeaways from your trip in the UNGC conference?



Esther Whieldon: I would say there was a sense of cautious optimism among businesses at the event. Companies seemed eager to find new ways to integrate sustainability into their operations, but I heard that many are still in the early stages of doing so, particularly the smaller ones. Mexico is also in a somewhat unique position with its deep trade ties to the U.S.



In 2024, Mexico was the second largest destination for U.S. exports and the top source of U.S. imports. And so what goes on in the U.S. often affects businesses in Mexico, and we'll hear some examples of that in our interviews in today's episode.



At the same time, companies in Mexico are gearing up to comply with new sustainability disclosure requirements. In January 2025, Mexico's Banking and Securities Commission published amendments to the country's securities laws that requires issuers to include sustainability information in their financial statements in accordance with the 2 standards published by the International Sustainability Standards Board, or ISSB.



Issuers will have to start reporting from 2026 onward. Mexico is among several countries to integrate ISSB standards into the disclosure rules, a trend we're tracking closely at S&P Global Sustainable1. We'll include a link to our ISSB adoption tracker in our show notes in case you'd like to learn more.



To understand where businesses stand on their sustainability journey, I sat down on the sidelines at the UN Global Compact Mexico event with the Networks Executive Director, Mauricio Bonilla. We also hear from 3 companies that are part of the UN Global Compact Mexico Network about their sustainability strategies. I talked with Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Orbia's Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and President of Orbia Mexico.



Orbia is headquartered in Mexico City and operates in more than 50 countries. Its business lines include Polymer Solutions, Building and Infrastructure, Precision Agriculture and Connectivity Solutions. I talked with Alejandro De Keijser, Director of Energy and Sustainability at Grupo DEACERO, a low-carbon steel manufacturer. And I talked with Alfonso Martínez, CEO of Industrias Marves, a recycler of textile insulator solutions for mattresses, automotives and construction and packaging industries.



First up is Mauricio of Global Compact Mexico, who starts off by describing his role. In a few terms you'll hear, one is KPI, that's key performance indicator; the other is SME or small- and medium-sized enterprise. Okay. Here's Mauricio.



Mauricio Bonilla: I'm the Director of the Global Compact Mexico Network and my role is to lead the efforts of the Global Compact in Mexico with the companies and move the private sector forward in Sustainability.



Esther Whieldon: Mauricio, you said, UNGC member companies commit to communicate about their progress each year.



Mauricio Bonilla: For some companies, that's their first effort that they do in communication. A lot of SMEs they've never done a report, they don't know how to do it. They didn't know they could do it even that this is something I always say that what I like is for SMEs, it maybe their entry point for preparing information about how they're doing and be transparent to the public.



Esther Whieldon: You mean gathering the data, right?



Mauricio Bonilla: Exactly, because, perhaps it may mean that they don't have the KPIs. So it's, for instance, their strategy. It demands having KPIs improving them and then it can become appropriate strategy.



Esther Whieldon: What are some of the things you do to support companies, including the SMEs, the small ones.



Mauricio Bonilla: It's a lot of capacity building. We do a lot of capacity building through accelerators. We have, for instance, 6 months program accelerators on gender, climate change, innovation and human rights. So companies that are part of the Global Compact, can take part of the accelerators. And it's training for a few members of their teams on these different aspects.



For instance, companies that can get accelerated on climate, so they are more on the way to sign, for instance, other commitments like science-based targets or companies that are working on gender, they can use the accelerator for gender equality to commit to the women empowerment principles and innovation, of course, for instance, we have this accelerator on innovation.



So we get people not necessarily from sustainability area, we want people from the commercial teams and other teams that can come up with a solution for the company, bring new products to market or solve any issues from the company. So that's why it's like accelerator of innovation usually with more entrepreneurs of the company, younger perhaps.



So we have, the accelerators is one thing. We have an online academy, which can be the largest academy online of sustainability. So companies can access that. We have webinars. We have these sorts of events we're currently at in Mexico City. This event allows companies to learn, to share, to get challenged as well. Also they get visibility for getting recognition. And so it's a lot of capacity building, so they can walk the talk.



So this is mainly what we do, but we do perhaps other efforts. We are also like the perfect ecosystem for partnering. The fact that we exist and we convene so many people from different perspectives, we allow cooperation to happen, partnerships and so on. So that's also something that we're great at convening several people from different aspects.



Esther Whieldon: Thank you. So curious, what are some themes or interesting takeaways you've had from this event this year?



Mauricio Bonilla: Companies are taking more action, I believe. In Mexico, it's different from other countries. For instance, we can tell that companies are understanding more of their material aspects, which was -- although it seems basic in Mexico, at least, it's not that basic, but it seems like they're understanding much more about the material aspects of their company.



So, for instance, I think they have learned now that they don't have to work towards the 17 SDGs. They're learning that they have to work in their relevant aspects of their business, which may connect with some SDGs. That's, for example, because they can prioritize easier and they can work easier and with less investment as well. That's also our agenda here at the Global Compact Network Mexico.



We see that companies are still in need or they are lagging behind. The companies have to submit a communication of progress on annual report through that report, we get a lot of data. And with that data, we can see where they are and we can react and offer more tools for advancing. So, for instance, we've seen that they were lagging a lot behind on materiality, and that's why we are increasing the amount of conversations on materiality and prioritizing aspects.



So that's something, for instance, interesting also in Mexico to move forward companies in their commitments on climate change, we detected that companies do not commit with science-based targets for a very basic aspect. They don't know how to calculate their emissions. They don't know how to calculate their emissions from Tier 1, 2, 3. So we're supporting them. We're giving them more trainings, on providing them more trainings on how to have a proper inventory, emissions inventory.



Esther Whieldon: Talk to me more about the materiality. You said it helps them focus on what they really need to work on. How are you describing how they should decide what's material to them?



Mauricio Bonilla: Well, it's connecting to the business. Materiality is connect to the business. What we're doing is not connected to the business, it will never happen. It will not get the proper budget, the proper recognition. So I think it depends on what you do. If you do, for instance, if you are a fashion retailer, well, you have to be working with the factories that produce the products you sell in your stores or the materials in there or what people can do after they use your products. So it depends on where you are.



Or if it's food, where does the ingredients come from? So it's, we're a little bit behind companies in the U.S. perhaps or other countries like Europe. But I think we are moving forward quite well. And we at the global company, we're trying, I would love to say that we're being successful at helping companies leapfrog by bringing this, a lot of conversations that perhaps would never happen in Mexico, we were not introducing them.



Esther Whieldon: Earlier, I mentioned that companies in Mexico are subject to new reporting requirements. Here's Mauricio explaining how company's approach to sustainability has changed since 2024 and how the new reporting requirements could further catalyze action.



Mauricio Bonilla: Actually, since 2024, things have changed a lot in Mexico from the regulator, but also from business organizations, they have changed a lot. We have new regulations for public companies in stock exchanges, which are requesting a lot of more information and transparency in what they're doing, which is very good for everybody, but also business chambers have published new financial standards.



So the companies now need to incorporate in their standard companies that are not public or private companies, so when they produce their financial statements, they have to start including sustainability data. So that's going to be a game changer because from accountants, they need to prepare for that.



They have to learn what is that. They're learning what is that. Also, auditors are lending what is that because they were not used to. So it can shape a lot of things in Mexico perhaps in a few years' time.



Esther Whieldon: So we heard how the UN Global Compact Mexico is working with companies of all sizes to help them improve their approach to sustainability. Mauricio said that new rules in the country as well as new financial standards will prompt more companies to begin measuring their emissions. And that means as the adage goes, what gets measured, gets managed, which could potentially lead to even more action on sustainability in the future.



I wanted to understand how businesses in Mexico are navigating the sustainability landscape. So I talked with 3 companies, a low-carbon steel producer, a textile recycler and Orbia, a company that is based in Mexico that has global operations.



First up is Tania Rabasa Kovacs of Orbia. She mentions a few terms: CSRD, that's the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive; IFRS or International Financial Reporting Standards; GWP, which stands for Global Warming Potential, an indicator of the life cycle climate impact of a given product or activity.



We'll also hear about Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions targets of companies. Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from a company's operations. Scope 2 emissions are indirect ones, and those are primarily derived from purchased energy.



Scope 3 emissions occur up and down a company's supply chain as well as when a customer uses the products. Tania also mentions SOx emissions or sulfur oxides, which are a group of ambient air pollutants that cause both health and environmental impacts.



And the last term you'll hear is SBTi. That's the Science-Based Targets Initiative, a nonprofit that develops standards, tools and guidance to allow companies to set greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets that are in line with what's needed to reach net zero by 2050 at the latest. Okay. Here's Tania, who starts off by describing her role.



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: I'm Chief Sustainability Officer for Orbia globally, and I also wear 2 other hats. One is President for Orbia in Mexico and the other is Vice President of Corporate Affairs. As Chief Sustainability Officer, what I look at is our global sustainability strategy.



As President for Orbia Mexico, I look into how we can engage with our most relevant stakeholders in Mexico to ensure that the company has the opportunities to contribute to the development of the country. And as Vice President of Corporate Affairs, I overlook regulatory matters as well as public affairs and Board-related matters.



Before joining Orbia, I worked for almost 6 years at CFE, which is Mexico's national utility company at a point in time where we were trying to open the sector and ensure there was private participation, and we could develop the infrastructure needed to import natural gas from some of the U.S. basins that are actually some of the cheapest gas in the world.



So that was very exciting because it was really at the center of the energy transition, so how to use natural gas for Mexico's electricity sector together with some renewables. And then before that, I worked in PEMEX, which is the national oil company at the Board level, also looking at different strategies that had to do with the energy transition. So my past is in the energy sector, always very tied to strategies that allow for more sustainable development of those industries.



Esther Whieldon: So what our listeners know about Orbia?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: So a very brief intro into Orbia, very high level. It's a global company operating in more than 50 countries with over 23,000 collaborators with headquarters in Mexico, in Boston, in Amsterdam and in Tel Aviv that operates across many industries, Polymer Solutions, Fluorinated Solutions, building and infrastructure, precision agriculture and connectivity. And within each one of the solutions, we have different brands.



So, for the Polymer Solutions, we have the Vestolit and Alphagary brands. For the Precision Ag, we have the Netafim brand. And for the Connectivity Solutions, we have Dura-Line brand. For Fluorinated Solutions, we have the Fluor & Energy Materials Koura brand. And for the Building and Infrastructure business, we have the Wavin and Amanco brand.



Esther Whieldon: Can you tell us a little bit about each of those, including Fluorinated?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: Sure. Happy to start with the Fluorinated one. The whole process of fluorine starts at the mine in San Luis Potosi. We extract flourine from the mine, and then we process it part in Mexico, part in the U.S. and part in the U.K. and Japan. And final products span really from refrigerants, inhalers and materials for the energy transition, particularly batteries.



The other units, Polymer Solutions, we operate large petrochemical plants in Mexico, Colombia, the U.S. and Germany and produce mainly PVC that goes into many different industries. It's a very versatile and has a very long life as a plastic. So it's not single-used. And we are also now looking into developing circularity models for the PVC. We started a very interesting pilot in Colombia called Vinyl in Motion, and we're now taking it to Mexico and to Brazil.



Then Building and Infrastructure, we offer water management solutions. So all the way from, for example, blue-green rooftops to 3 tanks to different systems and pipes below ground and above ground.



The Precision Agriculture Netafim is the leading brand on drip irrigation. And then Connectivity, it's mainly U.S.-based business. And there, we work with some of the largest companies on conduits for deploying 4G and 5G now.



Esther Whieldon: Okay. So given the wide range of products and services and geographies you operate in, what is your approach to sustainability?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: So precisely, given this huge diversity of geographies and industries, the way we defined our sustainability strategy is along the whole value chain. So starting with our operations, going into our solutions and finalizing with our investments in new technologies.



So it's -- we've defined it as a 3-pillar strategy for our operations, what we look at is ensuring that we have operations with the lowest environmental impact, the highest positive social impact and that they are resilient. As per our solutions, we are focusing on developing sustainable solutions based on the demands of our clients.



And there, we have obviously the precision irrigation on the Netafim side. We are not only offering the solution that allows to grow more with less, using less water, using less fertilizers, but we also have a circular program so that at the end of the day, the plastics that are being used are being retaked and reused again.



Then another example of sustainable solutions is the Vinyl in Motion I was talking about. And so circularity around plastics as well. Then a very important one is lowering the global warming potential of our refrigerants. And we've just developed a new one that can lower up to 90% the global warming potential. And that's very much linked to our Scope 3 emissions, and that's why we have such an aggressive target for Scope 3 by 2030.



And it's also about helping our customers. So the pharma industry, obviously, is very interested in this kind of products. And we developed a methodology with KPMG to track how our sustainable solutions contribute to very specific SDGs. And we found that approximately 64% of our revenues have a direct or indirect link to very specific SDGs.



And then finally, on the third pillar of our sustainability strategy is the impactful ventures. So the investment we do in new technologies to help accelerate the decarbonization and the energy transition. And all of this in a framework of responsible business, complying with different regulatory, obviously, requirements such as now CSRD, IFRS with a very strong social program as well.



Esther Whieldon: So you mentioned you have some targets around emissions. Can you tell me what those are?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: Sure. So we've got, first of all, for 2025, SOx emissions reduction target that's actually linked to a sustainability-linked bond. And for that one, we set ourselves a target of reducing 67% of our SOx emissions by 2025 and we actually already surpassed that target. We're over 80%. Then we also have zero-waste-to-landfill target for 2025. So those are our short-term targets. And there, our commitment is to have 100% of our sites with zero waste to landfill, and we are making fantastic progress on that goal, too.



And then medium and long term, so 2030 and 2050 greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets for 2030, we have set ourselves a 47% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 and a 30% reduction in Scope 3 and for 2050, net zero, with validated our targets for 2030 with SBTi. And we're making also very good progress for Scope 1 and 2, we're already over 50% of our target.



And on Scope 3, we actually also already surpassed it. So we are making very good progress. And I would say, more importantly, we have drafted very specific decarbonization road maps to ensure that we can achieve those targets or at least get very close to them.



Esther Whieldon: Does having a global operational footprint in some ways, give you an advantage to be able to have more flexibility of ways to meeting the decarbonization targets?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: Yes and no. So on the one hand, it does allow us to have that more flexibility because there are different regulations in the different countries we operate in, and we can leverage that. On the other hand, if we would operate only in a very specific country where the regulation would be very favorable, for example, to renewable energy, it might be easier.



So I think it's both in certain regions where we operate, it's more challenging to achieve decarbonization mainly because of regulation than in others. But at the same time, we have this flexibility to look into the different alternatives. So, for example, PPAs or VPPAs is something we can leverage much more in Europe and in the U.S. versus, for example, Mexico or Asia.



Esther Whieldon: One of the things I'm trying to understand at this conference is what opportunities and challenges are in Latin America and Mexico as well. I'm just wondering what thoughts you have there?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: I'd say some of the biggest challenges we are facing is: one, balancing short term with the longer term. Obviously, companies want to see positive financial returns. And sometimes what we do in sustainability is longer term. So it's not something we're going to see next quarter, but certainly, next generation will have a positive impact. So I think balancing those and probably it's worldwide, but given the volatility and the constraints in the global South probably is something that we face more.



Second, there is regulation. I think there is a lot of changes around regulation, and that makes it harder to operate. If you've got a much more certainty around the regulation, then you can be more bold in your investments and how you manage those?



And third, I think it's a social part where we really want to ensure that we are contributing to the economic development and to now energy justice and to ensure that all the communities we operate in and more broadly now the whole country is benefited from what we do as a company as well.



Esther Whieldon: If you can talk a little bit about maybe some examples of that?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: Sure. So, for example, in Mexico, we've got some very important projects around reforestation close to our mine. Then in Brazil, we are working with the water utility to ensure that they reduce their losses, and this is a project we're doing together with Microsoft. And then we're working with some water funds also in Mexico and in Latin America, given all the challenges that we see around water.



Now, I think we've talked a lot about decarbonization and climate change and what we see as a very big challenge is water, whether it's scarcity or the opposite. And for example, in one of the states of Mexico where we operate in Tamaulipas, we've seen such levels of water scarcity that actually operations had to stop for a certain period for the whole industry. Then on some other operations, we see the exact opposite also causing operations to stop. I think everything around water management is becoming more and more relevant as well.



Esther Whieldon: You mentioned water scarcity. How is your company's approach to thinking about the physical impacts of climate change and planning around that's evolved?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: So certainly, we have an enterprise risk management framework for the whole company and particularly climate is becoming more and more relevant. We've deployed a whole governance model, very closely tied to our operations, our financial teams and also our procurement teams. And we are conducting climate risk assessments also regularly on all of our operations and putting in place certain measures for those sites that are operating in higher risk areas.



Esther Whieldon: Can you talk a little bit about partnerships? What are some examples of working with other industries? I mean, you work in so many sectors, right? But how do you kind of leverage that?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: So I think at Orbia, we are very clear that everything you want to achieve around sustainability is not something that one single company, one single sector can do. I think collaboration is really key. And in that sense, we partner depending on the different industries, whether it's with peers, sometimes, not even competitors.



So, for example, in the pharma industry, transitioning to low GWP is inhaler, it's something that we cannot achieve if we don't go hand-in-hand with the whole value chain from the pharmaceutical companies to the very start of the value chain. Then also, for social impact programs, we partner with UNICEF or with larger organizations that can help us reach out to larger -- with larger impact to the communities we operate in. And of course, not being part, for example, now of Global Pact is something that ensures that we can also benefit from learning what other companies are doing and also work together with other companies.



Another, I think, very good example is our partnership with Microsoft. So Microsoft is very aggressive on becoming a net water positive company. They're developing different projects with companies that allow them to achieve that. And precisely in Brazil, one of the projects we are doing with them is to help one of the water utilities in Brazil reduce their water losses with our technology and with their financial support and of course, benefiting the water utility in Brazil.



Esther Whieldon: Tania just mentioned Orbia has a number of decarbonization strategies. They include making power purchase agreements or PPAs and virtual power purchase agreements, or VPPAs, for renewable generation. VPPAs are financial transactions that typically come with a renewable energy certificate the purchasing company can claim toward meeting its renewable energy goals.



Tania said a country's regulations and policies can play a role in how easily a company meets its decarbonization targets. Now we were having this conversation in late June when the U.S. Congress was debating whether to roll back tax incentives for renewables.



On July 4, U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law, a massive budget reconciliation bill that phases out certain federal tax credits for wind and solar projects, among other things. Here's Tania explaining more about how this is impacting the decarbonization outlook for Orbia.



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: So, for example, in North America, there were many credits that would allow to develop much more renewable energy and that the scenario we were working with, and now that's changing. So we'll need to look at different scenarios as to how the grid in North America will be in the future and how we can play around with that to ensure that we continue on our decarbonization plans.



And the same in some Latin American countries where renewable energy is not being deployed at the pace where we were hoping it would, and thus, that would have an impact in the decisions we make around acquiring renewables.



Esther Whieldon: And so then how are you navigating around that? How are you addressing still meeting the goals that you wanted to meet?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: Our decarbonization road map has different elements. One of them is energy efficiency. So we are very much focused on that. and trying to maximize what we can do in terms of energy efficiency, that's really pretty much 100% on our control. We are putting more CapEx into that versus acquiring renewable energy at this point in time.



And at the same time, we are -- within the renewable energy Panorama, we are looking into different strategies of, for example, on-site solar where it might make sense, renewable energy certificates in other latitudes where it might make sense and still some PPAs in regions where that's still doable and makes sense.



Esther Whieldon: And that seems to be a theme I'm hearing is that companies aren't giving up on their efforts. They're just finding other ways they can work in the meantime. Is that what you're also hearing?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: Yes. I agree. I think nobody is really giving up because the cost of inaction is much higher than that of the transformation. So I think most companies are continuing with their efforts, but they're just recalibrating and looking at different regions and at different instruments that they might have in the shorter versus the longer term.



Esther Whieldon: One last question, which is this is quarter away through day 2, and I know you were here today because we were on the panel together. Curious what are some themes or interesting conversations you've had while here that you want to note?



Tania Rabasa Kovacs: I think one of the most relevant topics that I hear around is how sustainability is not something that you can just add to your business strategy or that it's nice to have, but it's really part of your business strategy. If you want to ensure that your company is future-proof, you need to start with embedding sustainability throughout everything you do in the business and make it part of the business strategy very much linked to the purpose of the company.



Esther Whieldon: So we heard from Tania how the company is working across all of its operations to find ways to decarbonize despite regulatory challenges in some countries. She said, "Nobody is really giving up because the cost of inaction is much higher than that of the transformation." She noted, for example, that climate change, particularly water scarcity, is already impacting their operations.



At S&P Global Sustainable1, we track the financial risks of climate change to companies as well as at the country, subnational and municipal level. We'll include a link to that data in our show notes in case you'd like to learn more.



Our next guest is Alfonso Martínez of Latin America textile recycling company, Industrias Marves, which is headquartered in Mexico. You'll hear him mention NAFTA that refers to the North American Free Trade Agreement that in 1994 created a free trade zone across North America that had previously only existed between the U.S. and Canada. NAFTA was replaced in 2020 with the United States, Mexico, Canada Agreement. As we'll hear from Alfonso, NAFTA led to a dramatic increase of both imports and exports from Mexico. Okay. Here he is.



Alfonso Martínez: I'm the CEO of Industrias Marves and as well as founder of Recollecto and as well a co-founder of Mega Paca de Mexico that we do as well sorting and other stuff. And we as well have some stores of secondhand clothing.



Esther Whieldon: For those who may not be familiar with Latin America and sort of its global role when it comes to textiles, tell us about like how important is it in the bigger supply chain and all of that.



Alfonso Martínez: Mexico, it has been from the NAFTA agreement since the '90s and even before that, Mexico's textile industry is really, really a big one because right now, we are more than 130 million people in Mexico. And we have a clothing industry really, really big size. But since the '90s, we had as well many Maquilas in Mexico, the manufacturing of jeans and other stuff that regularly these big brand names in the U.S., they build most of the jeans here in Mexico because we had a lot of cotton.



Right now, a lot of cotton comes from America as well, from U.S. as well. But anyway, the industry grew a lot since the '90s, and there was a lot of consumption from the U.S. from clothing being manufactured in Mexico. But then it came some countries from Asia and from Edinburgh that the labor was cheaper.



So there was a bigger competition. But anyway, there's really great companies in Mexico that they are making clothing, they are making the textiles, they are making the fabric and in a responsible way, but as well, we have some competitors in other countries that they are not doing the right thing with the labor and with the social and with the environmentals.



Esther Whieldon: I imagine not all companies in Mexico are perfect either, though.



Alfonso Martínez: No, no, no. Not all the companies all around the world, not even in the developed and under-developed countries, but anyway, it's a big market. It's -- in Mexico, it has been said that there's like 800,000 people working for textile industry. So it's a big market. But as well, the shoe industry, we have to compete a lot with these imports as any other country has to compete with different values and different situations on how the legal and the right thing to do on labor has to do in different countries. It's a struggle.



Esther Whieldon: How do you think about the people and your supply chains? You talked about bad workforce practices in some countries. How do you make sure that, that doesn't happen to you?



Alfonso Martínez: Yes, regularly, on the supply chain, you have to build with your suppliers. At the end, it's people. So it's the same. You try to build long-term relationships and you have to assure that you as well share with them your needs. So some of our suppliers, they collect all of the racks from the smaller companies that regularly make the clothing. We recycle around GBP 50 million to GBP 60 million a year.



Esther Whieldon: So I was looking on your website, and you mentioned allies. How do you work with allies? How do you find them? And what kind of partnerships are you looking at?



Alfonso Martínez: I'd like to read Raj Sisodia on conscious capitalism mentions a log about that regular capitalism, it goes just for the profits. But just as a profit is not enough. It can be a business, but it's not the company because the company is full of people. Do work with people, do work for people who trusted in your business, in your project is the people who invested, so that's your shareholders. But at the same time, you work with people in the companies for your customers.



So regularly, you cannot build anything without making an alliance, without trust, without trying to build together in the long term. So to build a relationship is to build allies. So we don't like to say to them that they are just customers because it's not just one cell, and that's it.



Regularly, we have to work with many of our customers, with mattress manufacturers, with Tier 1, with Tier 2 companies in the automotive industry, with construction companies as well. And regularly, we have to understand their needs and to build solutions that, at the end, we recycle textiles, but we have to find the right solutions to them in order to substitute product and to have a feasible, a desirable and a viable operation. And at the end, it's about working with people. The companies work for people, not just for the profits.



Esther Whieldon: Alfonso mentioned Raj Sisodia, who is a key figure in the conscious capitalism movement that aims to use business to solve societal challenges. Alfonso said that while reducing the environmental impact across the life cycle of the end product is important, the company's clients also want the best-performing materials. And when it comes to sustainability, he says consumers are the primary driver of change.



Alfonso Martínez: Right now, in many of the markets, we come with less impact. But at the same time, you want performance. So part of the performance, it is what you have to build with your allies in order to, and to try. At the end, you have to try different layers in order to build the support and the comfort of the users and you have a little bit at the end to the people. It's a design for the people, but as well, you have to look for what is going to happen at the end of the life cycle.



So when you design it regularly, you don't want any problem. And many of the situations, it is that everybody wants to go with the already proved solution. And if you want to make a change, you have to try. And sometimes it's really difficult to introduce change in a market. So at the end, the consumer is the one who always have the possibility to change the market because it's more important, the demand and the supply in this part of the circular economy.



Esther Whieldon: What is the appeal for your clients that are buying your materials? Is it that they can say this is recycled materials? Is it their footprint overall?



Alfonso Martínez: That it works that at the end, you are not going to feel the spring in a mattress because it is already insulated, all that it has a comfort. Regularly, it's mostly, it is the functional and the competitiveness, the driver for our customer.



Esther Whieldon: So it's not the sustainability side necessarily.



Alfonso Martínez: Sustainability is not yet. It -- there could be a change. And right now, many of the companies are looking for sustainable options because right now, it's that the consumers are asking for it. But it's a change in the last decades. I mentioned the consumer is the major driver for the change.



Esther Whieldon: I asked Alfonso about the company's approach to decarbonization, including energy it consumes for production and shipping.



Alfonso Martínez: The good thing, the place that we are located, many of our energy consumption, it comes from clean energies. So that's a benefit that we have. But anyway, the major thing that we have to do, it's about freight. So right now, we are using diesel, and we're trying to move more into natural gas, how we can give a better solution in order to reduce all the freights that we use with packing with shipping and all the packaging is important.



At then you have to look for your impact on whatever you do because everything that you do have an impact, but there is still some stuff that we have to do and to build with our team.



Esther Whieldon: Alfonso said that events like the one the Global Compact Mexico hosted can also help drive innovation. Here's how.



Alfonso Martínez: Coming to an event like this, it is the possibility to meet with other people to have new ideas to share with the people because many people are getting different solutions. At the end, part of the innovation, if you want to build a change, you have to innovate, you have to orchestrate and you have to agitate.



So the thing it is in order to have innovation, you have to understand other way of thinking and many of the innovation, it is connecting the dots. Every time that you come to these kind of events, you connect more dots because you connect with more people with other ways of thinking. And the solution is regularly, it is not going to come if you work alone.



Esther Whieldon: We heard from Alfonso how consumers are the primary drivers of change. Our next guest is with a low-carbon steel company that uses recycled steel and also has signed new contracts for adding renewable generation to power its electric furnaces over the next few years. Here's our conversation.



Alejandro De Keijser: My name is Alejandro De Keijser. I'm the Energy and Sustainability Director for DEACERO. DEACERO is a steel company based in Mexico that produces low carbon steel. So we focus on recycling steel. We invest the scrap in electric car furnaces, which give us a huge advantages in terms of emissions since we're using scrap. So we produce 3.6 million tons of steel a year, and we are currently building a new steel mill that is going to increase 1 million tons of capacity in the next 12 months.



Esther Whieldon: So tell me about your supply chain for these materials. I often hear in the circular economy, one of the challenges is a robust supply chain. Where do you source your materials?



Alejandro De Keijser: It's quite interesting because when you throw away a toaster, that might end up in DEACERO furnace. So I mean, there is a lot of people that collect scrap in Mexico. These are like very small quantities. You know the scrap, they sell to us in our yards.



We have more than 10 yards for, treat the scrap. We also shred it, so we can use it more efficiently. And we can separate anything that is not steel or that is not metallic. We have 20 locations, and we're going to have more than 30 by the end of next year.



Esther Whieldon: And is it all in Mexico? Or is it in other part?



Alejandro De Keijser: No, no. All in Mexico, but throughout the whole country, we have something in Mexicali, in Tijuana, but we also have in Monterrey, Mexico City, Guadalajara, throughout all the venture.



Esther Whieldon: In addition to using recycled steel, Alejandro said the company is looking to add more renewable electricity to its power supply for steel production. Currently, the company uses mostly power from combined-cycled gas plants that are fueled from natural gas imported from the U.S. But Alejandro said he anticipates the U.S. will increase its liquefied natural gas or LNG exports to other countries, which could drive up energy costs for companies in Mexico. Here's Alejandro again.



Alejandro De Keijser: So of course, the scrap is one of our most important costs because it's the main product. But the energy is our highest cost in terms of transformation. We have a mix of energy that is 80% efficient thermal energy, which is produced by combined cycles of last generation H turbines with efficiency above 58% and the rest is renewables. So the 20% is renewables.



And we have signed PPAs for 1 terawatt hour. So that is 400 megawatts of capacity of incremental clean energy that is going to kick in 2028 and it's now as competitive as the combined cycle, because you have to take into account the cycles of the price of the gas.



We know that in the short term, we have benefit from the really cheap or competitive molecule from Texas. However, we also understand that there's going to be a market shift due to the incremental capacity of LNG trends that is being set in the United States. By 2028, this is expected to have a 20 Bcf export capacity. So of course, that's going to have an impact on prices.



Esther Whieldon: If they're sending it elsewhere?



Alejandro De Keijser: Yes, yes, to Asia and Europe. So we see renewables, of course, as a must to fulfill our decarbonization route, but also as a competitive advantage in terms of hedging against hydrocarbons and nat gas.



Esther Whieldon: Alejandro has mentioned his company relies on people gathering steel at scrap yards, which the company then shreds and uses. I asked him how the company approaches supporting those workers. Here's what he said.



Alejandro De Keijser: I know that we have been working a lot to help them professionalize themselves, being able to help them to being able to produce invoice with all the physical requirements and all the health requirements. In that way also, it ensures us to have a steady supply chain.



Esther Whieldon: I asked Alejandro what he was hearing from panels and companies during the UN Global Compact Mexico event. Here's what he said.



Alejandro De Keijser: But my sentiment, what I feel about all the expositions is that there's a lot of real optimism that things can be done, maybe not as fast, maybe not as well or as according to plan, but that we can make substantial change. The level of understanding of the basin con is no question. We do know where we have to do, how we can do it and how can we beneficiate from helping the whole value chain, the suppliers, producers, end users.



So I feel very optimistic about the feeling. And that's why I feel it's very important to have these kind of events because it's like recharging. It's a boost of emotion of solidarity and let's do it because it's good for business, but let's do it because it's good for ourselves and for our plan, as you know.



Esther Whieldon: Today, we heard that many companies in Mexico, especially small and medium-sized enterprises are just beginning their sustainability journeys. UN Global Compact Mexico is working to help companies build a foundational knowledge and understand how to prioritize what's most material to their business.



We also heard that new sustainability disclosure regulations are driving change. And we heard from 3 companies based in Mexico, how they're pursuing low carbon and circular solutions while adapting to policy, regulatory and market-driven dynamics.



Lindsey Hall: Is there any other key takeaways from your time in Mexico?



Esther Whieldon: Yes. One takeaway is that nature and biodiversity are big topics of focus for Latin America. This is something we'll explore in future episodes of podcast. And Lindsey, I got to appreciate some of this firsthand. When I was in Mexico City, I did some exploring of a UNESCO World Heritage site that involves both nature and gardening, which are two of my favorite topics.



I took a 5:00 a.m. boat tour of the Xochimilco Chinampas in Mexico City. These are floating wetlands and farms on the Xochimilco Lake that were first created by Aztecs. And they're still used today by a small but growing number of indigenous farmers, and they sell their produce to high-end restaurants, and they're also financially supported by Eco Tours like the one I went on.



Lindsey, it was such a wonderful experience. I toured some of the farms, saw what they grew, learned about their sustainable gardening techniques, and they even cooked this breakfast using some of the produce from the farm. Now, as I mentioned, this site is a UNESCO World Heritage site, and it's also one of only two places in the world, both of which are in Mexico, that are home to the critically endangered aquatic salamander, the axolotl, which is how it's pronounced in English.



Their population is threatened by pollution, habitat loss and the introduction of invasive species that eat the eggs of the axolotl. So I didn't get to see any of them on my boat tour, but I did get to see them at Mexico City zoo, which has a program to breed and save 15 different species of axolotl.



Lindsey Hall: Well, that's amazing. I've only ever seen axolotls in stuffed animal toy and sticker form, and they've been all over my house for maybe the past 5 years because as you may know, they are a key character in Minecraft, which my kids are obsessed with.



Esther Whieldon: Well, I can confirm those in person as they are as a stuffed animal.



Lindsey Hall: Well, I look forward to hearing more about nature in upcoming episodes. I have to say this is also a big topic in my interviews when I was in Singapore. So please stay tuned. Thanks for tuning into this episode of All Things Sustainable. If you like what you heard, please subscribe, share and leave us a review wherever you get your podcasts. And a special thanks to our agency partner, the 199. See you next time.



