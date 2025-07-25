How companies in Latin America are embedding sustainability amid shifting dynamics

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA)
Research & Insights
25 July, 2025
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we’re on the ground in Mexico City, Mexico, to explore how companies in Latin America are embedding sustainability into their business strategies amid shifting market dynamics and new regulations.
We speak with Mauricio Bonilla, Executive Director of UN Global Compact Mexico, on the sidelines of the organization’s annual Business Meeting for Sustainability, which took place in June.
The UN Global Compact is a voluntary corporate sustainability initiative involving more than 20,000 companies across 160 countries. Participating companies have committed to operate responsibly in line with sustainability principles on human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to support the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
UN Global Compact Mexico is a country-level network of the UN Global Compact, and Mauricio explains how the network is working with companies of all sizes to drive sustainable business practices.
We also sit down with three UN Global Compact Mexico participant companies:
-Alejandro De Keijser, Director of Energy and Sustainability at Mexico-based Grupo DEACERO, a steel manufacturer with global operations.
-Alfonso Martínez, CEO of Industrias Marves, a Mexico-based textile recycling company.
-Tania Rabasa Kovacs, Orbia's Chief Sustainability Officer, Vice President of Corporate Affairs and President of Orbia Mexico. Mexico-based Orbia operates in more than 50 countries and focuses on several business lines.
Tania outlines challenges companies in Latin America face. This includes balancing the need for positive financial returns in the short term with longer term sustainability objectives; navigating regulatory uncertainty; adapting to the physical impacts of climate change; and ensuring local communities and economies benefit from the company's operations.
At the same time, she says: "Nobody is really giving up because the cost of inaction is much higher than that of the transformation."
Read the latest edition of the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) adoption tracker from S&P Global Sustainable1 here.
Learn more about S&P Global Sustainable1's Physical Climate Risk data.
This piece was published by S&P Global Sustainable1 and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.
Copyright ©2025 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk.
Any unauthorized use, facilitation or encouragement of a third party’s unauthorized use (including without limitation copy, distribution, transmission or modification, use as part of generative artificial intelligence or for training any artificial intelligence models) of this Podcast or any related information is not permitted without S&P Global’s prior consent subject to appropriate licensing and shall be deemed an infringement, violation, breach or contravention of the rights of S&P Global or any applicable third-party (including any copyright, trademark, patent, rights of privacy or publicity or any other proprietary rights).
This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.
S&P GLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY INDIVIDUAL'S USE OF, REFERENCE TO, RELIANCE ON, OR INABILITY TO USE, THIS PODCAST OR THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS PODCAST.