CSO Insights: How food and beverage giant PepsiCo uses AI for its 'era of resilience'

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
29 May, 2026
In this episode of the All Things Sustainable podcast, we talk to PepsiCo to understand how one of the world’s biggest food and beverage companies is building resilient food systems.
PepsiCo products are sold in more than 200 countries and territories, and Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer Jim Andrew explains how the company works with its global farmer network to create long-term value. This is a challenge in a food system facing increasing stress from climate change, resource constraints and geopolitical uncertainty.
“All these things are hitting — food, water, energy, supply chains — all at once. And so what used to be the occasional rare disruption now really shows up all the time,” Jim says. "So what we're preparing for here at PepsiCo is what I call the ‘era of resilience.’”
Jim says AI is part of that resilience strategy, from helping farmers reduce their use of chemicals for pest control to making PepsiCo’s plants and vehicle fleets operate more efficiently.
“For us, AI is not just a technology choice,” Jim says. “It helps us align the resources that we rely on with sustainable long-term business growth — and those two things really have to go together.”
This interview is the latest installment in our CSO Insights podcast series, where we talk to Chief Sustainability Officers around the world and across industries. Listen to all the episodes here: CSO Insights by All Things Sustainable - YouTube
Further listening:
Climate Week Zurich: How Swiss food giant Nestlé tackles sustainable supply chains | S&P Global
What’s next for sustainable food systems | S&P Global
Infrastructure, food, finance: The complex picture for sustainability in Asia-Pacific markets | S&P Global
Copyright ©2026 by S&P Global
DISCLAIMER
By accessing this Podcast, I acknowledge that S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty, guarantee, or representation as to the accuracy or sufficiency of the information featured in this Podcast. The information, opinions, and recommendations presented in this Podcast are for general information only and any reliance on the information provided in this Podcast is done at your own risk.
Any unauthorized use, facilitation or encouragement of a third party’s unauthorized use (including without limitation copy, distribution, transmission or modification, use as part of generative artificial intelligence or for training any artificial intelligence models) of this Podcast or any related information is not permitted without S&P Global’s prior consent subject to appropriate licensing and shall be deemed an infringement, violation, breach or contravention of the rights of S&P Global or any applicable third-party (including any copyright, trademark, patent, rights of privacy or publicity or any other proprietary rights).
This Podcast should not be considered professional advice. Unless specifically stated otherwise, S&P GLOBAL does not endorse, approve, recommend, or certify any information, product, process, service, or organization presented or mentioned in this Podcast, and information from this Podcast should not be referenced in any way to imply such approval or endorsement. The third party materials or content of any third party site referenced in this Podcast do not necessarily reflect the opinions, standards or policies of S&P GLOBAL. S&P GLOBAL assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy or completeness of the content contained in third party materials or on third party sites referenced in this Podcast or the compliance with applicable laws of such materials and/or links referenced herein. Moreover, S&P GLOBAL makes no warranty that this Podcast, or the server that makes it available, is free of viruses, worms, or other elements or codes that manifest contaminating or destructive properties.
S&P GLOBAL EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY AND ALL LIABILITY OR RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR OTHER DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF ANY INDIVIDUAL'S USE OF, REFERENCE TO, RELIANCE ON, OR INABILITY TO USE, THIS PODCAST OR THE INFORMATION PRESENTED IN THIS PODCAST.
Content Type
Location
Language