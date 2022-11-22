Pathways to transition the global economy away from fossil fuels predict a massive expansion of the supply of critical minerals, and mining exploration around the world is picking up as companies seek out new deposits of elements like cobalt, lithium and copper.

But while access to more of these minerals is key to ramping up low-carbon technologies like electric vehicles and solar panel manufacturing, the process of extracting them — from exploring potential sites to closing depleted mines — poses significant threats to the ecosystems and species that often coincide with potential mineral deposits. A new analysis from S&P Global Sustainable1 finds that many existing mines and exploration sites that could become mines overlap with some of the world’s most important areas for biodiversity.

This presents a complicated problem: How does the world attain the mineral resources needed to enable the energy transition while managing the potential negative impacts on biodiversity? How do we minimize tradeoffs arising between efforts to conserve nature and reduce emissions? These questions take on greater urgency as the world better understands that trillions of dollars of economic activity rely on biodiversity. Looming above this challenge is the basic fact that failing to lower greenhouse gas emissions will continue to cause dramatic losses to biodiversity in the coming decades.

About 5% of the more than 24,500 operational mines and exploration sites around the world are in Key Biodiversity Areas, or KBAs, according to the analysis conducted by S&P Global Sustainable1 based on data accessed through collaboration with UNEP-WCMC, the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre. KBAs are sites deemed by the scientific community as contributing significantly to the global persistence of biodiversity. The KBA designation does not carry legal protection, but many KBAs overlap with protected areas such as national parks or wildlife reserves. As of September 2021, about 16,000 KBAs have been defined, and scientists may identify more in the future, including in areas where mines already exist.

Of the 1,276 mining sites that intersect with KBAs, 29% are for extracting minerals needed for the low-carbon energy transition. Moreover, of these transition mineral sites in KBAs, 67% are exploration sites, meaning they are being assessed for future development into operational mines to meet the demands of the energy transition.

Mining sites for transition minerals overlap with KBAs in 65 countries around the world. In some countries where mining development is more widespread, a significant portion of mining for transition minerals is taking place within KBAs. There are more than a dozen countries with at least 10 transition mineral mines and where 10% or more of those mining sites overlap with KBAs.

Transition mineral mines have significant overlap with KBAs around the world

Countries where 10% or more of transition mineral mining sites overlap with KBAs

Country Total number of transition mine sites Transition mine sites overlapping with KBAs Percentage of transition mine sites overlapping with KBAs Transition minerals (number of sites overlapping with KBAs) Turkey 43 19 44% Copper (17), zinc (2) Ecuador 24 7 29% Copper (7) Philippines 105 30 29% Copper (14), zinc (5) Mexico 161 46 29% Copper (37), lithium (1), manganese (2), zinc (6) Papua New Guinea 34 9 26% Copper (9) Italy 17 4 24% Copper (4) Spain 36 8 22% Cobalt (2), copper (2), lithium (1), zinc (3) Bulgaria 10 2 20% Copper (2) Argentina 112 18 16% Copper (10), lithium (10) Indonesia 91 13 14% Copper (5), nickel (7), zinc (1) Portugal 18 2 11% Copper (1), nickel (1) Germany 19 2 11% Copper (1), lithium (1) Serbia 38 4 11% Copper (2), nickel (1), zinc (1) Botswana 30 3 10% Lithium (1), manganese (2), nickel (1)

Data as of April 19, 2022.

KBA = Key Biodiversity Area. Transition minerals include cobalt, copper, graphite, lithium, manganese, molybdenum, nickel and zinc.

Table includes countries that have at least 10 transition mineral mining sites and where 10% or more of transition mineral mining sites overlap with KBAs.

Mapping layer: Natural Earth.

Sources: S&P Global Sustainable1, S&P Global Market Intelligence. Key Biodiversity Area data downloaded March 2022 from the Integrated Biodiversity Assessment Tool (IBAT) (https://www.ibat-alliance.org). Provided by BirdLife International, Conservation International, IUCN and UNEP-WCMC. Please contact ibat@ibat-alliance.org for further information.

© 2022 S&P Global.

Take Mexico, for example, where about 29% of transition mineral mining sites overlap with KBAs. More than a dozen of those transition mineral mining sites intersect with KBAs in the massive Sierra Madre Occidental, or SMO, mountain range, which consists of highland plateaus, mixed forests and deeply cut canyons. The SMO extends about 700 miles from northwestern Mexico near the U.S. border to the southeastern part of the country.

The SMO has some of the richest diversity of ecosystems and species in North America. BirdLife International, a conservation group that helps identify KBAs, describes the canyon corridor of the SMO as a refuge for bird species including parrots, macaws and the golden eagle and mammals such as the jaguar, ocelot and river otter. Companies are exploring four mining sites for copper and zinc in this KBA.

Countries with significant overlap exist around the world, including in regions that have made protecting biodiversity a priority. The EU has set out a biodiversity strategy with a 2030 target date that includes turning at least 30% of its land and sea area into protected areas. But in Spain, for example, 22% of transition mineral mines are in KBAs — a significant share of its contribution to supplying the energy transition with needed minerals. These locations are for a variety of transition minerals — cobalt, zinc, copper and lithium — and nearly all are in the exploration stage. These sites overlap with KBAs that are home to endangered species including the Iberian minnowcarp, which could be threatened by habitat destruction imposed by the exploration process and by potential water pollution.

Mining and the economic consequences of biodiversity loss

Global biodiversity is already in rapid decline due to human activity and climate change. The world has experienced an average decrease of 69% in the populations of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and fish since 1970, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Hitting what the World Bank has called “ecological tipping points” of damage to some natural services could hurt global GDP by $2.7 trillion annually by 2030.

Mining has the potential to degrade habitats and harm biodiversity both directly and indirectly: not only at a mining site itself but also through road and railway development in nearby areas. Building this infrastructure can increase access to remote, biologically diverse areas and lead to significantly higher human populations, as well as hunting and other business activities that otherwise might not have occurred.

Another direct risk to biodiversity comes from a mining waste byproduct called tailings. Tailings are a liquid slurry of pulverized rock, water and leftover extraction chemicals that remain on-site and must be treated after the target minerals are separated from the ore. Tailings are stored in dams that, if they fail, can pollute downstream waters and wreak havoc on ecosystems. Past major tailings dam failures have caused fatalities and catastrophic damage to local communities, economies and nature.

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, or CSA, has collected data on mining companies’ tailings adherence to tailings management standards, and this data has become even more relevant in the aftermath of recent tailings failures that led the industry to publish international standards for tailings management in 2020. However, major dam collapses have occurred as recently as September 2022.

CSA data shows that a majority of assessed mining firms now report their active tailings sites, and an increasing number are conducting audits. However, little progress has been made on aspects of tailings management that are relevant to avoiding biodiversity impacts and maintaining dams into the future, such as decommissioning procedures and life of mine facility plans. Better tailings management could have a two-fold benefit: lessening the impact of tailings dams on the local ecosystem and lowering the chance of failure, which can cost firms billions of dollars in cleanup costs and serious reputational damage in addition to harm to both people and biodiversity.