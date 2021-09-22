Even though most national net zero targets are decades away, the world would need to make significant strides in decarbonizing energy-related emissions within the next four years to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

For years, scientists have said that limiting global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels is crucial to avoid some of the worst impacts of climate change. The latest report from the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change created an even greater sense of urgency for all parts of the world to start moving now, rather than later, to reach that goal.

Even under a less ambitious scenario in which global warming is limited to 2 degrees C, the world would need to make cuts to fossil-fuel related emissions across multiple sectors by 2025, S&P Global Sustainable1 research finds.

The research is based on an analysis of two S&P Global Platts Analytics Future Energy Outlooks: One, the Reference Case, reflects the current state of policies, technologies and markets, as well as expectations on how those factors are most likely to evolve. The second is the more ambitious 2-Degree Outlook, and in the research, we examine how carbon dioxide emissions would need to change across geographies, sectors, and the power supply mix to limit global warming to 2 degrees.

The world must quickly reduce fossil fuel emissions to tackle climate change Reference Case Outlook shows the current trajectory for fossil-fuel related emissions, broken down by geographies. The 2-Degree Outlook shows how those geographies need to reduce emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees C relative to pre-industrial levels.

Region All Regions Outlook Reference-Case Outlook 2-Degree Outlook Source: Platts Analytics Future Energy Outlooks

Data Effective: August 21, 2021



The physical impacts of climate change pose real risk to businesses as extreme weather and other climate-related effects can hurt supply chains, endanger the workforce, and cause major damage to infrastructure.

Setting a net zero target can be an important first step for companies to address the threat of climate change, but ambitious goals alone are not sufficient. S&P Global Sustainable1 believes companies would have to make proactive changes on the path to net zero now. They would need to create realistic plans to transition to a low-carbon world. And crucially, those transition pathways would need to include near-term milestones. The path to 2050 won’t be attainable without credible signposts in the next few years.

Putting CO2 in perspective

1 million metric tons of CO2 per year equals:

Source: S&P Global Platts Analytics and IEA

The US must curb natural gas emissions by 2025

A review of S&P Global Platts Analytics’ Future Energy Outlooks reinforces the idea that near-term action would be required.

The CO2 emissions cuts needed in the near term are not uniform across all geographies or sectors. For example, under the 2-Degree Outlook, the world would need to reduce annual emissions from fossil fuel combustion by over 50% by 2050, and when those required emissions cuts are modelled at the country level, a varied picture emerges based on the age of the underlying asset base, economic imperatives, and long-term policy targets.

For example, under the 2-Degree assumptions, the U.S. would need to curb emissions from coal by 22%, natural gas by 11%, and oil by 8% by 2025 from 2019 levels — the year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the economy. China, on the other hand, with a national ambition to double GDP within the next decade and a half, would only see a 6% decrease in emissions from coal under the Platts 2-Degree Outlook.

Long-Term Climate Goals Require Credible Near-Term Milestones Reference Case Outlook shows the current trajectory for global emissions, broken down by key sectors that use energy. The 2-Degree Outlook shows how much those sectors must reduce emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees C relative to pre-industrial levels.

Sector All Sectors Outlook Reference-Case Outlook 2-Degree Outlook Transportation includes air travel, aviation, commercial road transportation, marine transportation and passenger vehicle transportation.



Source: Platts Analytics Future Energy Outlooks

Data Effective: August 21, 2021



Yet the chances of either China reducing emissions from coal or the U.S. curbing natural gas emissions by 2025 appear to be low. Rather, on its current trajectory, China is expected to increase its coal-related emissions over the next four years by about 4% due to strong growth in demand for electricity, according to the Platts Reference Case Outlook. And the U.S. is currently on track to increase natural-gas related carbon emissions by about 5% by 2025, the model shows. Most of those natural gas-related emissions gains are linked to emissions from the industrial sector as well as gas used by the energy industry across extraction, processing, refining and liquefaction.

While U.S. utilities are building new natural gas plants, the model indicates emissions from gas-fired generation would be down 5% under the Platts Reference Case. These emissions would decline slightly less — by 4% — under the 2-Degree Outlook, as gas is needed to offset an accelerated coal phase out and as key end use sectors are electrified.





Energy users would also need to take big steps now

Countries can only make the emissions cuts needed to transition to a low-carbon economy if companies and sectors also change. As such, an analysis of what needs to change at the sector level can help companies, investors and governments understand where the biggest initial moves are needed.

Almost all energy, industrial, and transportation sectors would need to have reduced total annual emissions in 2025 compared to 2019 levels, although to varying degree, under the Platts 2-Degree Outlook.

How the World's Power Supply Mix Needs to Change Reference Case Outlook shows the current trajectory for power supplies broken down by fuel source. The 2-Degree Outlook shows how the power supply mix would need to change to limit global warming to 2 degrees C relative to pre-industrial levels.

Fuel Type All Fuel Types Outlook Reference-Case Outlook 2-Degree Outlook Source: Platts Analytics Future Energy Outlooks

Data Effective: August 21, 2021



For example, the electric power industry would need reduce the amount of carbon it puts into the atmosphere annually by 7% by 2025 compared with 2019 levels (vs. a 3% increase by 2025 forecast under the Reference Case Outlook), while road transportation emissions would need to decline by 1% (vs. a 4% increase by 2025 forecast under the Reference Case Outlook).

Yet, as we have previously noted, the maritime transportation sector is only now starting on efforts to reduce emissions, with carbon-free commercial shipping expected to enter pilot phases in 2023. The 2-Degree Outlook forecasts that the maritime sector will see emissions increase by 7% between 2019 and 2025. By 2050, the maritime sector would need to curb emissions by 15% under the 2-Degree Outlook, while under a Reference Case Outlook the continued recovery in international trade leads to a net emissions gain in shipping.

For its part, the International Maritime Organization, which is the regulatory agency for the global maritime sector, aims to cut annual greenhouse gas emissions from maritime shipping in half by 2050 from 2008 levels.

More nuclear and renewables needed by 2025

Scientists have long indicated that the world will need to transition away from emitting fossil fuels to limit global warming. The world’s future supply mix will look very different by 2050 than it does today.

In the near term, low-carbon power supplies would need to accelerate globally by 2025 under the 2-Degree Outlook compared to the Reference Case.

According to the Platts data, as part of broader gains of low-carbon power capacity, the share of nuclear energy in the global power mix would need to stay near constant at 10% from 2019 to 2025 in a 2-Degree Outlook, primarily by postponing the planned retirements in some of the world’s largest nuclear fleets. Then, to deliver a meaningful gain in low carbon power gen capacity by 2050, investment decisions need to be taken soon to ensure these long lead time projects can contribute to decarbonization.

As for other zero-carbon generation? Generation from wind and solar would need to increase 133% and 98%, respectively, from 2019 levels by 2025 under the 2-Degree Outlook. The current Reference Case trajectory shows wind generation supplies increasing by 100% and solar by 81% by 2025, in comparison. This reflects the fact that delivering meaningful progress on long-term targets would require substantial increases in capacity already in the short term.

Beyond 2025, investments in developing and scaling other low-carbon technologies — such as carbon capture and sequestration, improved battery storage, sustainable biofuels and low carbon hydrogen (like green hydrogen derived using water and renewable electricity) — will be needed, scientists and academic studies have shown.

