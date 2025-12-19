The intensified pace of projected electricity demand growth in North America will act as a tailwind for investments in all energy sources, much of that attributable to rising data center demand. The demand profiles of hyperscalers procuring the power for these data centers will be reflected in the mix of power generation sources added to the grid to satisfy new capacity requirements.

A shift in hyperscaler procurement strategy from relying primarily on power purchase agreements to more direct investment in capacity will also play a decisive role in shaping the evolution of a new and larger power sector. This will include some gas capacity, but the need to find mechanisms to offset increased emissions has the potential to drive investment into nuclear, emerging cleantech, and carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Announced capex increases by the largest hyperscalers suggest a willingness to spend liberally to ensure that the data centers they require will be built and also supplied with sufficient power — and offsets — to meet consumer demand and sustainability goals.

With sustainability goals still in place among key hyperscalers, particularly regarding round-the-clock, carbon-free electricity, this strategy to rely on gas might be a transition. However, smaller data centers might have no option other than to rely on grid power, which implies a higher reliance on gas.