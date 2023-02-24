CBAM obligation phase in timeline Year 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 CBAM obligation (% of reported emissions) 2.5% 5% 10% 22.5% 48.5% 61% 73.5% 86% 100% Equivalent EU ETS free allocation (for sectors participating under the CBAM) 97.5% 95% 90% 77.5% 51.5% 39% 26.5% 14% 0%

Impacts of EU CBAM to differ by country, based on carbon price levels and CO 2 intensity of production

Canada, South Africa, Brazil and Turkey lead CBAM-covered EU trade, forecast at more than 40% of total exports to the EU between 2026–2040

The EU CBAM will have a global impact, with the EU accounting for around 16% of total global imports in 2021 (all products)[1]. The US, Russia, the UK and Turkey emerged as key countries that collectively accounted for nearly 30% of value of EU imports in 2021. Levels of exported goods from Russia have since declined significantly following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and therefore fall out of the most affected countries, on a volume of CBAM-covered goods and volume of CBAM-covered emissions between 2026–2040 from our modeling.





In this analysis, we have calculated using our Global Trade Atlas[2] model forecast CO 2 emissions covered by the EU CBAM between 2026 and 2040. We also determined the CO 2 costs of the EU CBAM between 2026–2040 using draft explicit domestic carbon price forecasts from our Energy and Climate Scenarios service[3]. Our analysis focuses on key CBAM-covered products exported to the EU market, as a proxy for future CBAM obligations[4].

Our country modeling shows Turkey, Brazil, South Africa and Canada are expected to have a higher volume of total CBAM exports between 2026–2040 to the EU market (by metric ton) than the US, mainland China and India. Although Turkey is forecast to export the second-most CBAM-covered products to the EU market (by tonnage) between 2026–2040, these exports comprise a larger share of cement exports, with a lower globally averaged CO 2 /metric ton footprint. Consequently, Turkey has a smaller volume of CBAM-covered emissions in our forecasts than Brazil and South Africa.

By sector, our modeling calculates that emissions from iron and steel products could account for more than 75% of CBAM obligations as the sector currently has one of the highest global emission intensities by metric ton of product. There are wide variations in emissions intensity of production of each product; for this analysis we have taken, where appropriate, global average emission intensities to provide a comparable analysis by volume of export to the EU market in order to determine CBAM exposure size. As noted earlier, for CBAM products from geographies where emissions cannot be measured, the EU plans to use a benchmark derived from a certain percentage of the most polluting participants (of that product) in the EU market. This percentage is currently undetermined in the draft regulations published Dec. 14, 2022, but was expected to be around 10% based on previous negotiating positions. It currently remains unclear how this might apply in respect of indirect emissions which will also be in scope for selected products. We have weighted our analysis to consider the average tCO 2 e by EU production and associated free allocation benchmarks currently employed under the EU ETS for industrial participants.

Of all sectors reviewed in this analysis, we identify global carbon intensities of chemical and fertilizer production as sectors with the highest average CO 2 /metric ton intensity — with research estimates varying depending on method of ammonia production. Our research identifies a carbon intensity of 2.1tCO 2 /ton ammonia produced in the US[1] but more than 3tCO 2 /ton from coal gasification production (common in China)[2], with a global value of 2.7tCO 2 /ton production reported by the Ammonia Energy Association.[3],[4] Depending on the age of the plant, this can increase to around 5tCO 2 /ton ammonia, according to S&P Global Commodity Insights research. For our modeling of fertilizer production, which will be included in the CBAM from 2026, we have taken the more conservative average of 2.1tCO 2 e as CO 2 emitted will change depending on whether the ammonia is produced using coal, natural gas, naphtha or oil as a feedstock. Given the spread of carbon intensities for ammonia production by country, one of the possible responses to the EU CBAM includes countries opting to reduce the emissions intensity of products, including ammonia, to reduce overall CBAM exposure. We calculate that 100% CBAM certificate costs from 2034 could add around 30% to the dollar-per-metric ton ammonia price in countries that supply the most ammonia to the EU market — Russia, Algeria, and Trinidad and Tobago — meaning such products with the highest carbon intensities currently are most likely to be subjected to higher emission intensity reduction targets in their host countries in the longer term.

Overall, emissions coverage of the EU CBAM certificate price could reach around 2.5% of global emissions from products destined to reach the EU market by 2040. In our view, this demonstrates the potential value of the EU CBAM in driving "global" carbon pricing and incentivizing decarbonization through reducing emission intensity of production of CBAM goods in the highest-polluting economies to reduce the costs paid to the EU Commission to trade these goods into the EU market. However, as explored below, this is not the only response possible to the EU CBAM, and we expect this will depend significantly on geography and CBAM cost exposure.

EU CBAM carbon cost can be mitigated by carbon price in host country; UK forecast as only country to avoid CBAM charge

The EU CBAM has been designed with the potential to accept explicit carbon costs paid in the host territory as a "contributing cost" toward CBAM certificate obligations, essentially requiring importers to demonstrate carbon prices already paid for production of goods and settling the difference to the costs paid by EU industry under the EU ETS.

For most countries, the phase in of CBAM obligations — along with expectations of domestic carbon prices as a percentage of the EU ETS market price — will delay significant cost implications for importers to the EU until 2029 as annual CBAM charge obligations increase. Exceptions include Canada, where we forecast a stronger price signal that could delay EU CBAM impacts until 2032–2033. Canada currently implements a backstop federal-level carbon tax and is expected to see the strongest carbon price growth in the near term (C$15/year to 2030), rising more quickly than expectations for the European Union Allowance (EUA) price between 2021–2030. By 2034 however, we forecast stronger demand for EUAs from industrial and transport (aviation and maritime) sectors, which will significantly increase EUA carbon prices by 2040.

The UK is the only country expected to have a long-term carbon price — under the UK Emissions Trading System + Carbon Price Support, which applies to electricity generation — that remains at levels above the EU ETS price. We continue to expect strong price parity between these markets in the long term owing to the geographic proximity of the two carbon markets and hedging observed across these markets by participants in the oil and gas and aviation transport sectors, which manage obligations covered by both jurisdictions. The UK maintained a 15% premium to EUAs in 2022, but we forecast this premium is likely to narrow as liquidity in the UK market develops.

Further clarity is expected from the EU over which existing carbon pricing mechanisms will be accepted toward CBAM obligations. This is likely to be disclosed in final publication of the regulations later this year following approval by the European Council and European Parliament. Our expectation is that ETSs will generally be accepted, such as the UK ETS, alongside selected carbon taxes that apply an explicit carbon price to the production of CBAM-covered goods. However, whether the EU will recognize regional carbon pricing schemes, as well as national schemes, remains unclear. We consider that it is possible that such schemes are recognized, subject to proof that the carbon cost has been paid against the production of the good in the jurisdiction where the carbon price applies. Where free allocations or tax exemptions are issued to participants under current carbon pricing initiatives, it is unclear how the EU CBAM charge will be adjusted to reflect the "true" cost of carbon paid toward the production of a particular good.[1] Implicit carbon pricing (as part of fuel duty taxation) is unlikely to be accepted toward reducing EU CBAM obligations, along with voluntary carbon market initiatives (pairing the production with the purchase of carbon credits), where there remain ongoing concerns over the integrity of the emission reductions achieved under select project/credit types.

Overall, our modeling of future EUA carbon prices and exposed CBAM sectors covered in this analysis calculate that the EU CBAM could raise more than US$80 billion per annum to the EU Commission from 2039, accounting for existing carbon pricing mechanisms in force in key jurisdictions. The top 10 countries by volume of CBAM goods to the EU market between 2026–2040 — Canada, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey, mainland China, the US, the UK, India, South Korea and Egypt — represent more than 68% of total export volume by tonnage of product and more than 70% of total CO 2 emissions covered by CBAM obligations during this period. As a result, this group of countries will be liable for nearly 70% of total CBAM costs, despite existing carbon prices already operating in six of the 10 countries under known or implemented mechanisms recorded at of the end of 2022.