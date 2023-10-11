Below, we summarize five key takeaways that emerged throughout the week, which we think will set the groundwork for COP28, the UN climate conference taking place in Dubai in late November and early December.

1. Climate Week was marked by a focus on implementing concrete solutions at speed.

In 2023, Climate Week NYC was marked by an overarching sense of momentum and increased energy relative to previous years. We observed this throughout events and in the conversations happening on stages and on the sidelines of events.

This was tempered by widespread recognition that stakeholders are not moving quickly enough to address the climate crisis. While thousands of campaigners marched in the streets of New York City calling for governments to put an end to fossil fuels usage, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the only US official invited to speak at the UN’s Climate Ambition Summit, reminded delegates that “this climate crisis is a fossil fuel crisis” and called out the oil and gas industry for years of “deceit and denial.” Building consensus was challenging as many key developed countries did not attend the summit.

Throughout the week, stakeholders acknowledged that both the public and private sectors have a role to play. This meant there was a heightened focus on finding concrete solutions.

For example, at the start of Climate Week NYC, the UN Global Compact launched the “Forward Faster” initiative to accelerate private sector action to deliver on the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The initiative calls on business leaders to take measurable, credible and ambitious action around gender equality, climate action, living wage, water resilience, and finance and investment — areas where the UN Global Compact said the private sector can collectively make the biggest, fastest impact by 2030.

This sense of urgency was pervasive at Climate Week NYC and will be one of the prevailing topics at COP28.