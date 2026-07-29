ASIA-PACIFIC

New Zealand proposes adopting global standard for climate disclosures

New Zealand’s External Reporting Board (XRB), which establishes financial reporting standards, on June 30 proposed issuing a new climate reporting standard, based on the International Sustainability Standards Board’s (ISSB) IFRS S2 climate standard. The XRB said its proposal would bring its existing climate standards into line with international standards. The XRB said the proposals also seek to harmonize New Zealand’s standards with those of Australia’s climate reporting framework to reduce compliance costs for companies subject to Australian reporting requirements. Australia adopted standards based on the ISSB’s in 2025. The XRB also said its proposed standard, NZ IFRS S2, would also take into account local market conditions and would consider what changes would be needed “to fit with New Zealand’s legislative and regulatory settings, reporting practice and market context.” Since 2023, listed companies with a market capitalization of more than NZ$60 billion and financial institutions with assets of more than NZ$1 billion have been subject to the country’s climate-related standards, based on the Task force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, which form the foundation of the ISSB standards. NZ IFRS S2 would become mandatory in 2033 following a transition period. A consultation period runs until Sept. 30, 2026.

Listen to how Canada is adopting the ISSB standards

South Korea establishes timelines and scope for sustainability disclosures

South Korea’s government on July 8 decided that large listed companies will be required to disclose sustainability-related information aligned with the ISSB’s standards as of 2028 based on financial year 2027, according to the country’s Financial Services Commission (FSC). Companies listed on South Korea’s benchmark KOPSI index with more than total consolidated assets worth 10 trillion South Korean won or more will be required to report as of 2028, with the threshold lowered to 5 trillion South Korean won from 2029. Companies with assets of more than 2 trillion South Korean won may be required to report from 2030 pending a review. There will be a three-year relief for reporting on Scope 3 emissions, or those that occur up and down a company’s supply chain. South Korea issued two sustainability-related disclosure standards based on the ISSB’s standards in March 2026.

Listen to how the UK and Mexico are adopting the ISSB standards

Australia plans to strengthen modern slavery laws

The Australian government on July 16 announced plans to strengthen its modern slavery laws to help companies identify and address risks in their global supply chains. The proposed reforms would make it a criminal offense for companies with annual consolidated revenue of more than A$100 million to fail to prevent modern slavery in their supply chains. Businesses would need to be able to prove they have taken “reasonable steps” to prevent modern slavery, the government said. It also said it plans to introduce civil penalties for noncompliance with Australia’s Modern Slavery Act 2018. The government plans to hold a consultation on the proposed reforms, which could include a deferred prosecution agreement scheme and remedies for victims.

Japanese financial regulator publishes revised Corporate Governance Code

Japan’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) on July 21 published the country’s revised Corporate Governance Code, which encourages companies to take a medium- to long-term approach to investment. The revisions reduce the number of principles that companies have to adhere to from 83 to 30 to enable boards to focus on core responsibilities, the FSA said. They also seek to encourage directors to assess emerging risks like cybersecurity risks, supply chain disruption and technological information risks. Under the revised code, companies are expected to submit annual reports at least three weeks prior to shareholder meetings. Companies are expected to submit corporate governance reports reflecting the revised code by July 2027 at the latest. Companies may take a “comply or explain” approach when applying the Code.