April 2026 — EU bank reporting simplification, Switzerland’s proposed sustainability requirements, Japan’s amendments to disclosure standards

INTERNATIONAL

ISSB proposes amendments to three industry-specific sustainability standards

The International Sustainability Standards Board on March 26 published draft amendments to three of the 77 industry-specific Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. The proposals cover electric utilities and power generators; agricultural products; and the meat, poultry and dairy industries. They are designed to align the SASB standards with the ISSB’s and would update industry-based guidance on implementing the ISSB’s climate-related standard, IFRS S2. They also are designed to support companies in applying the ISSB standards and facilitate use of the standards with other global disclosure standards, the ISSB said. The proposed amendments are subject to stakeholder feedback and would become effective 12 to 18 months after they are issued. A consultation closes on July 24, 2026.

Global Reporting Initiative launches consultation on pollution standards

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), an international standard setter, on March 30 announced a consultation on its first standard on soil pollution and updates to two existing standards related to pollution. The soil pollution standard would require disclosures on managing soil pollution impacts, incidents of soil pollution and what soil pollutants companies release. In a separate standard on air pollution, the GRI is proposing to revise existing disclosures and incorporate new information. It is also planning to replace disclosures on significant spills in its current Effluent and Waste standard to include emergency preparedness, prevention and response for all critical incidents regardless of whether they are related to pollution. The GRI said the proposals align with international frameworks, including the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, and would work in conjunction with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The consultation period is open until June 8.

TNFD consults on integration of nature metrics into voluntary frameworks

The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) on April 10 launched a joint consultation with the GRI and another global standard setter, the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), on incorporating nature metrics into their respective frameworks. The proposals draw on metrics developed by the Nature Positive Initiative (NPI), which has created a set of nature-related metrics such as nature loss or recovery. The consultation document outlines how they can be included in standards and frameworks already developed by the TNFD, GRI and the SBTN. In the consultation, the TNFD is proposing that companies and financial institutions should report state of nature metrics only for locations with material nature-related impacts and dependencies. Stakeholders have until June 4 to respond to the consultation.