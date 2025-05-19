COP28, this year’s annual UN climate change conference, brings together stakeholders from the public and private sector to seek concrete solutions to the climate crisis. The urgency is clear. The central goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels, and ideally to 1.5 degrees. For reference, the base case scenario from S&P Global Commodity Insights implies the world warming by about 2.4 degrees C by 2100.

Against this backdrop, the COP28 Special Edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly brings together our research and insights on key themes that will be in focus in Dubai. We start with physical risk and its impacts on countries and companies. Research from S&P Global Ratings finds that physical risks linked to climate change may become an increasing source of supply-side shocks for the economy, particularly if adaptation and resilience investments are not stepped up. S&P Global Sustainable1 research finds that the physical impacts of climate change represent a significant financial risk for many companies without adaptation measures.

The research that follows charts the path forward. Report from S&P Global Ratings explores the industries that are more exposed to climate transition risks, while S&P Global Mobility provides a case study on the auto industry’s decarbonization challenges and opportunities. Research from S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzes the impact of the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) on companies in Europe and beyond.

Research from S&P Global Commodity Insights and S&P Global Ratings explores the outlook for oil and gas financing and the role of Islamic finance in supporting the climate transition in the Middle East and globally. As the world turns its eyes to Dubai, we hope that the research and data gathered here will contribute to advancing the transition.