COP28, this year’s annual UN climate change conference, brings together stakeholders from the public and private sector to seek concrete solutions to the climate crisis. The urgency is clear. The central goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees C above pre-industrial levels, and ideally to 1.5 degrees. For reference, the base case scenario from S&P Global Commodity Insights implies the world warming by about 2.4 degrees C by 2100.

Against this backdrop, the COP28 Special Edition of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly brings together our research and insights on key themes that will be in focus in Dubai. We start with physical risk and its impacts on countries and companies. Research from S&P Global Ratings finds that physical risks linked to climate change may become an increasing source of supply-side shocks for the economy, particularly if adaptation and resilience investments are not stepped up. S&P Global Sustainable1 research finds that the physical impacts of climate change represent a significant financial risk for many companies without adaptation measures.

The research that follows charts the path forward. Report from S&P Global Ratings explores the industries that are more exposed to climate transition risks, while S&P Global Mobility provides a case study on the auto industry’s decarbonization challenges and opportunities. Research from S&P Global Market Intelligence analyzes the impact of the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) on companies in Europe and beyond.

Research from S&P Global Commodity Insights and S&P Global Ratings explores the outlook for oil and gas financing and the role of Islamic finance in supporting the climate transition in the Middle East and globally. As the world turns its eyes to Dubai, we hope that the research and data gathered here will contribute to advancing the transition.

Project Leads & Contributors

Lindsey Hall

S&P Global Sustainable1

Lindsey Hall

Global Head of Thought Leadership

View Profile
Lai Ly

S&P Global Ratings

Lai Ly

Global Head of Sustainability Research

View Profile
Matt Macfarland

S&P Global Sustainable1

Matt Macfarland

Senior Editor, Thought Leadership,, Editorial Manager, S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly

View Profile
Michael Altberg

Michael Altberg

View Profile
Marion Amiot

Marion Amiot

Head of Climate Economics

View Profile
Tiziana Maria Antonietti

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Tiziana Maria Antonietti

Associate, Sustainability Solutions

View Profile
Roberto Sifon-Arevalo

S&P Global Ratings

Roberto Sifon-Arevalo

Global Head of Sovereign & MLI Ratings

View Profile
Beth Burks

S&P Global Ratings

Beth Burks

Director of Sustainable Finance

View Profile
Mohamed Damak

S&P Global Ratings

Mohamed Damak

Senior Director, Financial Institutions

View Profile
Michelle Dathorne

S&P Global Ratings

Michelle Dathorne

Director, Ratings Analytical

View Profile
Terry Ellis

S&P Global Ratings

Terry Ellis

Global Climate Transition Risk Specialist

View Profile
Hassan Eltorie

S&P Global Commodity Insights

Hassan Eltorie

Director, Companies & Transactions Research

View Profile
Josef Fink

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Josef Fink

Associate Director, Sustainability Solutions

View Profile
Pierre Georges

S&P Global Ratings

Pierre Georges

Managing Director, Global Analytics

View Profile
Peter Kernan

S&P Global Sustainable1

Peter Kernan

Managing Director Global Head of Analytics & Research

View Profile
Areeb Khan

S&P Global Ratings

Areeb Khan

Senior Analyst, Global Analytics and Methodologies

View Profile
Jennifer Laidlaw

S&P Global Sustainable1

Jennifer Laidlaw

Senior Writer

View Profile
Rick Lord

S&P Global Sustainable1

Rick Lord

Head of Innovation Methodology

View Profile
Paul Munday, Ph.D.

S&P Global Ratings

Paul Munday, Ph.D.

Director, Global Climate Adaptation & Resilience Specialist

View Profile
Rawan Oueidat

S&P Global Ratings

Rawan Oueidat

Director, Corporate Ratings

View Profile
Cristina Polizu

Cristina Polizu

View Profile
Simon Redmond

S&P Global Ratings

Simon Redmond

Analytical Leader I, Credit Analysis

View Profile
Filippo Sebastio

S&P Global Sustainable1

Filippo Sebastio

ESG Methodology Specialist

View Profile
Kuntal Singh

S&P Global Sustainable1

Kuntal Singh

ESG Innovation and Analytics Manager

View Profile
Vijay Subramanian

S&P Global Mobility

Vijay Subramanian

Director, Sustainability Research, Sustainable Mobility

View Profile
Michael Taschner

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Michael Taschner

Executive Director, Global Head of Sustainability Solutions

View Profile
Thomas A Watters

Thomas A Watters

MD - Ratings Analytical

View Profile

Thank you to all our colleagues across S&P Global who contributed to the design, production and publication of the S&P Global Sustainability Quarterly: Atul Arya, Rameez Ali, Giacomo Bareato, Kurt Burger, Meha Dave, Alexandra Dimitrijevic, Carla Donaghey, Jaspreet Duhra, Ken Fredman, Lotte Griek, Hannah Kidd, Roman Kramarchuk, Camille McManus, Stephanie Oxford, Mark Pengelly, Priya Suvarna, Cat VanVliet, Nora Wittstruck.

Podcast

All Things Sustainable

Subscribe to All Things Sustainable, a podcast from S&P Global that takes you inside the sustainability issues shaping the business world through in-depth analysis and interviews.
Listen and Subscribe

Net Zero. Now what?

Uncover risk scenarios, reveal transition pathways, and optimize your net zero opportunities with our unparalleled data and insight.
Accelerate to Zero

Sustainability Quarterly: Third Quarter 2023 Edition

In this edition, we explore how sustainability stakeholders are coming together on the world stage to address climate change.
Read More