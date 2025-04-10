Roundtable Recap: The road ahead for climate transition plans

Investors’ calls for better standardization and disclosure of sustainability-related information has accelerated the adoption of climate transition plans globally. According to CDP's latest Climate Transition Plan Disclosure report, one in four companies disclosing through CDP reported having a climate transition plan aligned with limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C above preindustrial levels — a 44% increase from 2022. The goal of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change is to limit the global temperature increase to “well below” 2 degrees C and pursue efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees C.

This growth has been accompanied by significant developments in the disclosure standards landscape. In June 2024, the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation assumed responsibility for the disclosure-specific materials developed by the UK government's Transition Plan Taskforce, considered the "gold standard" framework for private sector transition plans. IFRS S2, which is the set of climate-focused standards included in the sustainability disclosure framework developed by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), requires companies with transition plans to disclose information about them. As of year-end 2024, 13 jurisdictions have adopted the ISSB standards on a voluntary or mandatory basis with reporting starting as of Jan. 1, 2024, or Jan. 1, 2025, and 22 other jurisdictions are planning to adopt them in the future. Some are establishing specific transition plan-related rules or requirements, including Australia, Brazil, Malaysia, Switzerland and the UK.

In the EU, the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) requires large companies operating in the EU to adopt and put into effect a transition plan for climate change mitigation. However, the European Commission’s recent omnibus package of proposals to simplify sustainability disclosure rules contains amendments to CSDDD that remove the requirement to “put into effect” a climate transition plan and instead state that transition plans should include implementation actions planned, with the aim of aligning CSDDD requirements with those of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive.