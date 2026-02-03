Improving the investment case for nature

Investors, companies and other stakeholders are increasingly making the link between the ecosystem services nature provides and the importance of protecting those ecosystems to avoid risks to business operations. This was a major topic of discussion at S&P Global Energy’s 2025 Global Carbon Markets Conference, which featured for the first time a Nature and Biodiversity Zone where participants discussed how markets could begin to properly value the protection and restoration of nature. Key takeaways from the event include:

1. Improving methods for measuring nature

To price nature risks in their portfolios, investors require consistent and comparable disclosures. The International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) is responding to that demand related to nature-related risks and opportunities by drawing on the work of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD). The TNFD announced concurrently it would complete all technical work in progress, including the development of additional sector guidance, by the third quarter of 2026. TNFD CEO Tony Goldner told the conference that these decisions would provide more clarity and consistency around a set of reporting standards, including metrics, to drive greater scale in the market.

Goldner estimated that standards for nature reporting should be available 18 months to two years from now. He also said that in pursuit of better and more accessible decision-grade data, the TNFD is working toward building a nature data public facility. The facility aims to aggregate existing “state of nature” data from projects to reduce barriers to entry for both project developers and corporates interested in making investments.

Cain Blythe, Founder and CEO of CreditNature, underscored the need for “data fit for finance.” CreditNature is a platform that seeks to match corporate buyers with nature restoration projects and develops metrics that provide evidence of the project’s nature benefits and ecosystem uplift. Blythe described the company’s Terrestrial Ecosystem Condition Method, which has received full accreditation under the Accounting for Nature Standard. The framework includes metrics that quantify changes in ecosystem condition at the asset level and a tool for forecasting how ecosystem condition will change according to land restoration and management scenarios.

Some governments are also working to standardize metrics for naturae restoration so that improvements can be measured and requirements for nature preservation or improvement can be enforced. In 2021, the UK developed the Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG), which requires real estate development in England to leave the natural environment in a measurably better state. BNG requires at least a 10% increase in habitat value, measured with a statutory biodiversity metric tool that calculates the biodiversity value (in units) of habitats on the development site before any work starts. Developers must first avoid, then minimize, and then restore habitat impacts. After mitigation, developers must deliver a further 10% net gain in biodiversity value, measured in habitat units, which can be done either onsite, on a registered site nearby, or by purchasing government-backed credits that fund habitat creation or enhancement elsewhere.

Zoe Roth, an analyst at S&P Global Energy, explained the use of AI and digital twins to guide interventions that can be optimized for nature markets. Digital twins, which are already being used by cities globally for resilience planning, provide a digital replica of existing conditions and simulation paths for different scenarios. They could also be applied to ecosystems to measure potential change and impact from business activity.

2. Nature-based solutions and natural asset companies

Nature restoration or protection is often described as a secondary benefit of carbon projects; likewise, carbon sequestration can be a secondary benefit of a project whose primary goal is nature restoration. Nature-based solutions provide a benefit to nature and sequester carbon, TNFD’s Goldner said.