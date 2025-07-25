Authors

Tomas Pintado | ESG Analyst, S&P Global Sustainable1

State-based armed conflict poses a significant risk for companies, currently identified as a major short-term global threat in the World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report 2025.” Conflict minerals — primarily tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold (3TG minerals) — are often sourced from regions experiencing violence, armed group activity, and human rights challenges, potentially contributing to the financing of these issues. In recent years, global efforts to prevent the financing of armed conflicts through mineral sourcing have led to regulations targeting conflict minerals in several jurisdictions: Section 1502 of the US Dodd-Frank Act pioneered mandatory disclosure for publicly listed companies, while the EU followed with Regulation 2017/821, requiring importers to trace and audit their supply chains. Other countries, such as China, have also introduced frameworks aligned with Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development guidelines, signaling a shift from voluntary corporate responsibility to legally enforceable standards.

Rising gold prices have led to increased scrutiny on illicit gold mining, particularly in regions marked by weak governance and ongoing conflicts. Powerful groups with vested interests — including military juntas and organized crime — can exploit these vulnerabilities to extract billions of dollars’ worth of gold. The fungibility of gold facilitates laundering, enabling these groups to embed themselves deeply within supply chains. Demand for transparency and ethical sourcing gives companies further cause to ensure their supply chains are free from conflict minerals, which present ethical challenges and financial risks. Proactively managing these risks can help companies avoid regulatory challenges, protect their reputation, and maintain business continuity against potential obstacles such as supply chain disruptions. Therefore, companies must assess conflict mineral-related risks and eliminate minerals that are not conflict-free to strengthen supply chain resilience and stakeholder trust.

Within our ESG Scores and Raw Data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess whether companies have public policies on conflict minerals, formal processes to identify potential risks, and measures to manage or mitigate those risks.

The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies worldwide. In this review, we analyze the conflict minerals management practices of an average of 2,140 public companies across various industries as part of the 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024 research cycles.