Authors



Lauren Costello | Analyst, Research & Innovation, S&P Global Sustainable1

Andrea Ferravante | Lead Data Scientist, Research & Innovation, S&P Global Sustainable1

Sol Wilhelm | Data Scientist, Research & Innovation, S&P Global Sustainable1

Sustainable development has become a key lens for assessing long‑term economic resilience and social stability. The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopted in 2015, provide a shared blueprint to addressing global challenges through 17 objectives that cover issues from poverty and climate action to institutional strength. Progress on climate action remains uneven, with many countries falling behind on climate mitigation and adaptation efforts. For companies, this creates a dual challenge: growing scrutiny of negative impacts and mounting pressure to scale products and services that support SDG outcomes.

SDG 13 calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts. Climate‑related threats, such as extreme weather, ecosystem degradation and failure of climate action, rank among the most severe global risks, making unmanaged climate exposure a core financial and strategic concern. Research from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change1, Swiss Re2 and McKinsey3 suggests that physical climate impacts and disorderly transition pathways could put trillions of dollars of corporate value at risk through asset damage, productivity losses, supply chain disruption and higher financing costs. In this context, SDG 13 sets clear expectations for companies: measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, align business models with a low‑carbon transition, and build resilience to physical climate impacts. Robust climate strategies can unlock low‑carbon growth, reduce operational volatility and support long‑term value creation.

Within our ESG Scores and Raw Data, underpinned by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), we assess how companies deliver and manage the policies, programs and key performance indicators that support their approach to climate action. The CSA is an annual evaluation of sustainability practices covering about 14,000 companies worldwide.

In this data brief, we analyze the 2025 CSA results for 8,390 companies specific to climate strategy, alongside the recently updated SDG Analytics methodology.* This methodology evaluates how companies contribute to the SDGs through their products, services and business activities using a seven‑point scale, ranging from very positive to very negative. The methodology combines three components:

The type of contribution that business activities make to each SDG A geographic additionality adjustment that rewards positive activities in high‑need markets A controversy adjustment that captures material ESG incidents and their implications for sustainable development using S&P Global’s Media and Stakeholder Analysis (MSA) methodology

* The UN is not affiliated with, does not endorse and has not reviewed the S&P Global Sustainable1 SDG Analytics methodology, products or related content.

This analysis focuses on the first component — the type of business activity contribution. Geographic and controversy adjustments are excluded to provide a more representative view of sector-level behavior, capturing typical business activity contributions without additional granularity that may influence aggregate scores.

Figure 1 overlays each sector’s SDG 13 contribution with its average CSA climate strategy score. These two measures are related but not equivalent. Together, they reveal that sectors with the most negative climate impact often had higher climate management scores, as their exposure to transition and physical risks creates the greatest need for robust climate governance and strategy. Sectors with lower inherent climate impact often had more favorable SDG 13 contributions, even when their climate management practices, as reflected in CSA scores, were less mature.

Combining both metrics connects the climate impact of companies’ business activities and revenue with how they manage their transition and physical climate risks. High climate strategy scores can reinforce a positive SDG 13 contribution by signaling robust governance, clear decarbonization pathways and preparedness for climate-related shocks.

Divergence between the two indicators also provides meaningful insight. Sectors with structurally carbon-intensive or high-risk business models may show a negative SDG 13 contribution alongside relatively high climate strategy scores if companies have developed mature climate governance, risk oversight and transition planning. Conversely, weaker climate strategy scores may indicate that climate-related management practices are still developing relative to the climate impact of a company’s business activities. This combined view enables a more nuanced assessment of corporate alignment with SDG 13, distinguishing between business contribution to climate solutions and the quality of climate risk management and transition preparedness.