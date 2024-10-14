A Global Asset Manager Enhances Investment Strategies with Comprehensive Risk Assessment Solutions

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BLOG — Oct 15, 2024
THE CLIENT:
A large asset management firm from Europe
USERS:
Investment Management Risk Department
As climate change increasingly influences global markets, climate risks have become a critical consideration for European asset management firms, significantly impacting their investment portfolio and risk management strategies. As climate change intensifies, its impact extends beyond physical risks, traditionally understood as extreme weather events. It also introduces a range of transition risks. These risks encompass shifts in market preferences toward sustainable practices and regulatory changes. Notably, the integration of climate risk into financial decision-making has now become a mandatory regulatory requirement under the European Union's Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR)[1]. These risks can affect asset values, costs, and overall market stability; therefore, asset managers must integrate robust frameworks to identify, assess, and manage climate-related risks to mitigate potential financial losses and optimize returns.
The Investment Management Risk department of a large European asset management firm recognized the necessity of quantifying climate-related impacts to achieve investment returns responsibly. They took steps to identify and report on climate risks and opportunities. By utilizing robust assessment and climate risk simulations on their investment portfolio, the team had shored up portfolio resilience and delivered actionable insights that enhanced decision-making for future investment decisions. This case study delves into their remarkable journey, highlighting how they successfully integrated climate risk quantification into their investment management framework.
To address the firm’s strategic climate-linked investment goals and to align with upcoming regulations on disclosure practices in Europe, the client had issued a request for proposal (RFP) for support in addressing these challenges:
The department’s pain points underscored the necessity of adopting a robust climate risk assessment framework tailored for asset management, specifically for their Financial Institutions and Private Equity book. S&P Global Sustainable1 emerged as the winning solution, effectively addressing the client’s challenges and surpassing competitors in the process.
Given the range of asset classes within the investment portfolio of the asset manager, the proposed solution included:
Both products leverage S&P Global Sustainable1’s proprietary datasets and capabilities, including financial and industry-specific data, sophisticated quantitative credit scoring methodologies and company-level environmental and physical risk datasets that powers many of S&P Global’s sustainability solutions.
Implementing a comprehensive climate risk quantification solution offers several key benefits for the Investment Management Risk Department:
Adopting a comprehensive climate risk quantification solution empowered the Climate Risk team to enhance risk assessment capabilities, facilitate informed decision-making, and secure a competitive advantage. By leveraging advanced analytics and reliable data, the team adapted a more resilient investment strategy that aligned with the firm’s commitment to advancing responsible investing standards.
Click the links to know more about Climate Credit Analytics and Climate RiskGauge.
[1] Sustainable Finance Disclosures Regulation (SFDR), European Commission, as of October 8, 2024, https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=CELEX:32019R2088
[2] NGFS, as of August 20, 2024, https://www.ngfs.net/en/about-us/membership
[3] S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of October 8, 2024, https://www.spglobal.com/market-intelligence/en/solutions/products/climate-credit-analytics#awards
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