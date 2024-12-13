Climate RiskGauge estimates the financial impact of climate transition and physical risks by looking at a compact set of financials, and projected emissions, as well as a firm’s implied market capitalization, to arrive at the estimation of a credit score change1 over a given time horizon for public and private companies.

1S&P Global Ratings does not contribute to or participate in the creation of credit scores generated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence credit model scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.