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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Evaluate the impact of climate-related scenarios on your portfolios to better understand the possible risks and opportunities.
Climate RiskGauge estimates the financial impact of climate transition and physical risks by looking at a compact set of financials, and projected emissions, as well as a firm’s implied market capitalization, to arrive at the estimation of a credit score change1 over a given time horizon for public and private companies.
1S&P Global Ratings does not contribute to or participate in the creation of credit scores generated by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence credit model scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.
Incorporation of climate related risks into credit-related policies, procedures, strategies and overall risk appetite of a financial institution.
Climate risk-adjusted valuations of companies for the purpose of capital markets issuances, mergers and acquisitions and other types of corporate financing and investment activities.
Each of these exposure types are covered by distinct models that are optimized for relevant data requirements enabling efficient portfolio- level analysis and wide coverage.
Covers a variety of asset classes, including corporates and financial institutions, and expanding to include several more in the future.
Incorporates a variety of scenarios making it suitable for both stress testing and reporting requirements across multiple jurisdictions, globally.
Climate RiskGauge leverages S&P Global Trucost’s database of company-specific Scope 1 and 2 emission details, physical risk scores of companies and company pledges to transition to provide an optimized assessment of climate impact on exposures to:
Climate RiskGauge enables users to select from a wide range of scenarios.
Climate RiskGauge is delivered via S&P Capital IQ/Market Intelligence Excel® templates, which help automate financial spreading and provide easy integration, as these are not dependent on any specific technology.
Trucost’s database currently stores the history of reported and estimated Scope 1 (direct), Scope 2 (indirect) and Scope 3 (supply-chain related) carbon emissions for more than 15,000 companies globally, since 2005, including emissions from fuel combustion, company vehicles and fugitive emissions.
Sustainable1’s information on more than 7 million physical assets’ geographical locations, with financial impact aggregated at the company level from 10 physical hazards, modelled for various climate scenarios. These scenarios are harmonized with those from NGFS. The overall physical risk impact includes both implications at GDP and company-level.
An optimized set of financial inputs from Capital IQ Pro enabling vast company-level coverage, including 45,000+ public companies (financial and non-financial) and 60 million private companies across industries.
Note sure which solution is right for you? Contact our team and we’ll help find the solution that best fits your needs.