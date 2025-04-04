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Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Research & Insights
Who We Serve
Streamline climate insights. Uncover financial risks and opportunities with Climate Credit Analytics.
Quickly evaluate the impact of climate change, macroeconomic factors, and industry dynamics on the financial profiles and credit metrics of thousands of public and private companies across multiple sectors globally with Climate Credit Analytics. This includes the impact due to transition risks associated with moving to a low-carbon economy and physical risks associated with chronic climate hazards.
Consider transition and physical climate risks in your analysis of credit risk and evaluate alternative scenarios and their potential impacts on your business.
Gain insight into potential changes in the value of portfolio companies during the investment horizon due to possible impacts of physical and transition climate risks.
Support your firm’s net zero goals and sustainability reporting with important climate scenarios that help you anticipate the future.
Identify gaps in a company’s capability to transition and facilitate opportunities for transition financing.
Assess the impact of climate change and related transition and physical risks on the creditworthiness of suppliers, customers, and business partners.
Climate risk scenarios, available via the Climate Credit Analytics solution, can help you evaluate exposures in your current portfolios and make more informed decisions moving forward.
Climate scenarios, available via the Climate Credit Analytics solution, can help you evaluate different climate pathways and their impacts on both the asset and liability side of the business to help prepare for the unknown.
The Climate Credit Analytics solution can help you evaluate different climate-related scenarios, the potential impact on your portfolios, and how to fine-tune investment selection in the future.
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Note sure which solution is right for you? Contact our team and we’ll help find the solution that best fits your needs.