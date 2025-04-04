Effortlessly navigate through climate scenario analysis. Climate Credit Analytics translates climate scenarios into drivers of financial performance tailored to each industry, such as production volumes, fuel costs, and capex spending. These climate analytics drivers are then used to forecast complete company financial statements under various climate scenarios, including those published by the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS), key regulatory scenarios, and short-term carbon-tax adjusted scenarios.

Undertake Comprehensive Portfolio Analysis

Efficiently perform in-depth assessments across thousands of counterparties. Six bottom-up models cover 140+ industries under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) code via a product-specific approach for high carbon-emitting sectors, such as oil and gas, power generation, metals and mining, automotive, and airlines. There is also an emissions-based approach for the remaining non-financial sectors and a top-down approach for name-based extrapolation.

Benefit from Differentiated Data

Simplify your analysis with a unified model experience that leverages industry-specific datasets and tailored methodologies that capture evolving industry dynamics. Climate Credit Analytics leverages S&P Global Market Intelligence’s proprietary datasets and capabilities, including financial and industry-specific data from across S&P Global, sophisticated quantitative credit scoring methodologies, and emissions and physical asset risk data from S&P Global Sustainable1, all of which enrich the climate risk analysis and provide granularity to the approach. The highly flexible solution enables automated bottom-up analysis for 2.2 million companies, plus proprietary analysis if you have the requisite information.