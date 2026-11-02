Energy Transition, Electric Power, Renewables

November 02, 2026

New Platts UAE I-REC prices for Solar current and Solar previous year assessments

HIGHLIGHTS

The following Platts UAE I-REC prices for Solar current and Solar previous year assessments have been created under the Market Data category EE(Electricity: European Assessments).

They will appear on:

Publications - REC Daily Report.

Fixed Pages - Platts Clean Energy Technology Alert page CLE2213, Platts Energy Transition Alert page ETA2213 and Platts Environmental Markets Alert EVA2213.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 02, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
EE AUAEG00 c 2 DW USD MGW I-REC UAE Solar Current Year $/MWh
EE AUAEI00 c 2 DW EUR MGW I-REC UAE Solar Current Year Eur/MWh
EE AUAEH00 c 2 DW USD MGW I-REC UAE Solar Previous Year $/MWh
EE AUAEJ00 c 2 DW EUR MGW I-REC UAE Solar Previous Year Eur/MWh

Please follow the link below for further details

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100526-platts-to-launch-uae-i-rec-assessment-nov-2.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.