Energy Transition, Electric Power, Renewables
November 02, 2026
New Platts UAE I-REC prices for Solar current and Solar previous year assessments
HIGHLIGHTS
They will appear on:
Publications - REC Daily Report.
Fixed Pages - Platts Clean Energy Technology Alert page CLE2213, Platts Energy Transition Alert page ETA2213 and Platts Environmental Markets Alert EVA2213.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 02, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|EE
|AUAEG00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MGW
|I-REC UAE Solar Current Year $/MWh
|EE
|AUAEI00
|c
|2
|DW
|EUR
|MGW
|I-REC UAE Solar Current Year Eur/MWh
|EE
|AUAEH00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MGW
|I-REC UAE Solar Previous Year $/MWh
|EE
|AUAEJ00
|c
|2
|DW
|EUR
|MGW
|I-REC UAE Solar Previous Year Eur/MWh
Please follow the link below for further details
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100526-platts-to-launch-uae-i-rec-assessment-nov-2.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.