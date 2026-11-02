Metals & Mining, Non-Ferrous

November 02, 2026

New FOB Indonesia alumina differential symbols

The following FOB Indonesia alumina differential symbols have been created in the Market Data category MM (Metals: Major).

The symbols will be featured in the following:

  • Fixed Page: Platts Nonferrous Metals Alert MTL0005, MTL0650 and MTL0678. Platts Metals Alert (legacy) PMA0005, PMA0650 and PMA0678.
  • Publication: Metal Daily, Metals Week, Metals Week Monthly Report, Metals Week Supplement and S&P Global Energy Core.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
MM MMAIA00 c 2 DW USD MT Alumina FOB Indonesia Differential to FOB Australia $/mt
MM MMAIA03 c 3 MA USD MT Alumina FOB Indonesia Differential to FOB Australia $/mt MAvg

Please follow the link for further details: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100226-platts-to-launch-daily-fob-indonesia-alumina-differential-assessment.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.