Metals & Mining, Non-Ferrous
November 02, 2026
New FOB Indonesia alumina differential symbols
The following FOB Indonesia alumina differential symbols have been created in the Market Data category MM (Metals: Major).
The symbols will be featured in the following:
- Fixed Page: Platts Nonferrous Metals Alert MTL0005, MTL0650 and MTL0678. Platts Metals Alert (legacy) PMA0005, PMA0650 and PMA0678.
- Publication: Metal Daily, Metals Week, Metals Week Monthly Report, Metals Week Supplement and S&P Global Energy Core.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Nov. 2.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|MM
|MMAIA00
|c
|2
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Alumina FOB Indonesia Differential to FOB Australia $/mt
|MM
|MMAIA03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Alumina FOB Indonesia Differential to FOB Australia $/mt MAvg
Please follow the link for further details: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/100226-platts-to-launch-daily-fob-indonesia-alumina-differential-assessment.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact the S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.