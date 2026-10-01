LNG

October 01, 2026

New JKM forward cargo eWindow instruments, JKM Forwards symbols

HIGHLIGHTS

The following JKM forward cargo eWindow instruments, JKM Forwards symbols have been created in the Market Data category LF (LNG: Assessments & Fundamentals).

The symbols will be featured in the following:

Fixed Page: Platts LNG Alert LNG1920.

Publication: LNG Daily and S&P Global Energy Core.

They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct 01, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
LF JKDFV00 c 3 DW USD MMB LNG JKM Forwards Mo03
LF JKDFV03 c 3 MA USD MMB LNG JKM Forwards Mo03 MAvg

Please follow the link below for further details

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090726-platts-proposes-new-jkm-forward-cargo-ewindow-instruments-jkm-forwards-assessment-oct-1-2026.

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.