LNG
October 01, 2026
New JKM forward cargo eWindow instruments, JKM Forwards symbols
HIGHLIGHTS
The following JKM forward cargo eWindow instruments, JKM Forwards symbols have been created in the Market Data category LF (LNG: Assessments & Fundamentals).
The symbols will be featured in the following:
Fixed Page: Platts LNG Alert LNG1920.
Publication: LNG Daily and S&P Global Energy Core.
They are scheduled to begin updating on Oct 01, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|LF
|JKDFV00
|c
|3
|DW
|USD
|MMB
|LNG JKM Forwards Mo03
|LF
|JKDFV03
|c
|3
|MA
|USD
|MMB
|LNG JKM Forwards Mo03 MAvg
Please follow the link below for further details
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/090726-platts-proposes-new-jkm-forward-cargo-ewindow-instruments-jkm-forwards-assessment-oct-1-2026.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.