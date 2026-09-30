Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates

September 30, 2026

Discontinuation of CFR China MMA price marker symbols

The following CFR China MMA price marker symbols have been discontinued effective Sept. 30, 2026.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
IMZ AMMAC00 lhc 3 DW USD MT Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt
IMZ AMMAC03 lhc 3 MA USD MT Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt MAvg
IMZ AMMAC04 lhc 3 WA USD MT Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt WAvg

Please follow the link below for further details:

https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/093026-platts-discontinues-mma-cfr-china-daily-price-assessment-effective-sept-30

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.