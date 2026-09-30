Chemicals, Solvents & Intermediates
September 30, 2026
Discontinuation of CFR China MMA price marker symbols
The following CFR China MMA price marker symbols have been discontinued effective Sept. 30, 2026.
|MDC
|Symbol
|Bates
|Dec
|Freq
|Curr
|UOM
|Description
|IMZ
|AMMAC00
|lhc
|3
|DW
|USD
|MT
|Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt
|IMZ
|AMMAC03
|lhc
|3
|MA
|USD
|MT
|Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt MAvg
|IMZ
|AMMAC04 lhc
|3
|WA
|USD
|MT
|Methyl Methacrylate CFR China $/mt WAvg
Please follow the link below for further details:
https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en/pricing-benchmarks/our-methodology/subscriber-notes/093026-platts-discontinues-mma-cfr-china-daily-price-assessment-effective-sept-30
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Energy Support team or email support.energy@spglobal.com.