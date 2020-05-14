14 May 2020 | 14:50 UTC — New York

New Enterprise Singapore symbols

New Enterprise Singapore symbols

The following symbols have been created for Enterprise Singapore (ES) weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars) carrying 0 decimal place and volumes (in metric tons) carrying 4 decimal places in Market Data category IP (petrochemicals).

They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. The key trade statistics for petrochemicals appear on PCA pages 800-806.

MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description

IP SNLD936 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Val Dom

IP SNLD934 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Val Tot

IP SNLD935 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Vol Dom

IP SNLD933 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Vol Tot

IP SNLD932 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Imp Val Tot

IP SNLD931 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Imp Vol Tot

IP SNLD938 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands ReExp Val

IP SNLD937 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands ReExp Vol

If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Platts Client Services or email support@platts.com.