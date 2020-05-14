S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
14 May 2020 | 14:50 UTC — New York
New Enterprise Singapore symbols
The following symbols have been created for Enterprise Singapore (ES) weekly import, export, domestic export and re-export values (in Singapore dollars) carrying 0 decimal place and volumes (in metric tons) carrying 4 decimal places in Market Data category IP (petrochemicals).
They reflect new trade activities within the past week. The values for these new symbols will be backfilled next week. The key trade statistics for petrochemicals appear on PCA pages 800-806.
MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description
IP SNLD936 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Val Dom
IP SNLD934 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Val Tot
IP SNLD935 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Vol Dom
IP SNLD933 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Exp Vol Tot
IP SNLD932 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Imp Val Tot
IP SNLD931 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands Imp Vol Tot
IP SNLD938 u 0 WA SGD N/A ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands ReExp Val
IP SNLD937 u 4 WA N/A MT ES Oth Bitumen Mix Singapore Netherlands ReExp Vol
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Platts Client Services or email support@platts.com.