New Tennessee Zone 1 weekly total volume symbol

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14 May 2018 | 10:32 UTC — New York
The following Tennessee zone 1 natural gas location symbol has been created in Market Data category GD. It will also appear in Platts Gas Daily, Platts Energy Trader and Platts Natural Gas Alert pages NGA1306 and NGA1410. It is scheduled to begin updating May 31st 2018.
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Platts Client Services or email support@platts.com