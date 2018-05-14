14 May 2018 | 10:32 UTC — New York

New Tennessee Zone 1 weekly total volume symbol

The following Tennessee zone 1 natural gas location symbol has been created in Market Data category GD. It will also appear in Platts Gas Daily, Platts Energy Trader and Platts Natural Gas Alert pages NGA1306 and NGA1410. It is scheduled to begin updating May 31st 2018.

MDC
Symbol
Bates
Dec
Freq
Curr
UOM
Description
GD
IGBHVV4
w
0
WA
N/A
MMB
Tennessee Zone 1 Wk Tot Vol



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