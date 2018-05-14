New Panamax implied freight rate cargo size symbol

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14 May 2018 | 11:18 UTC — London
The following Panamax implied freight rate cargo size symbol has been created in Market Data category CRY (Coal: Dry Bulk Freight). It will also appear in Platts publications Dry Freight Wire, Coal Trader, International Coal Trader, and also on fixed page Platts Tanker Add-on PGT 3938. This symbols is scheduled to begin updating June 1st, 2018.
MDC Symbol Bates Dec Freq Curr UOM Description CRY CINAJSZ u 0 DW N/A KT DBF Thermal Coal Newcastle-Kinuura Panamax cargo size
If you have any comments or questions about this announcement, please contact S&P Global Platts Client Services or email support@platts.com