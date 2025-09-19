S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Guides & Specifications
Explore our methodology for energy transition price assessments, from hydrogen to carbon markets. Our pricing methodology is regularly updated to reflect changes in the commodities we cover.