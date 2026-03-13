Natural Gas

March 13, 2026

Europe faces gas storage challenge as supply risks grow

Featuring Matt Hoisch

HIGHLIGHTS

Supply squeezes threaten continent's energy security

Storage deficit looms ahead of next winter season

The European natural gas market faces the prospect of a tumultuous year ahead as pressure builds from two sources: Qatar and the Kremlin. Supply squeezes emerging on both fronts boost risks for the Continent as it seeks to fill a gaping gas storage deficit ahead of next winter.

