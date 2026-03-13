Europe faces gas storage challenge as supply risks grow

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Natural Gas
March 13, 2026
HIGHLIGHTS
Supply squeezes threaten continent's energy security
Storage deficit looms ahead of next winter season
The European natural gas market faces the prospect of a tumultuous year ahead as pressure builds from two sources: Qatar and the Kremlin. Supply squeezes emerging on both fronts boost risks for the Continent as it seeks to fill a gaping gas storage deficit ahead of next winter.
Related Content:
Russia ready to continue gas supplies to Europe via Ukraine: Novak
EU finalizes ban on Russian gas, LNG by 2027