Food security

Many of the world’s staple crops, including corn, soybeans, wheat and rice, need phosphates for root development. Sulfur is a key feedstock in phosphate fertilizer production — it is converted into sulfuric acid, which is used to produce phosphoric acid and finished fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP). Approximately 0.45 metric ton of sulfur is required to produce 1 mt of DAP, meaning changes in sulfur prices can rapidly influence phosphate production costs and producer margins.

Energy transition and defense

Electric vehicles, renewable energy and aerospace industries all depend on sulfuric acid processing. Sulfuric acid is widely used for extracting and refining critical minerals such as rare earths, copper and uranium, which underpin technologies ranging from magnets and wind turbines to smartphones, defense systems and medical equipment.

Industrial chemicals

Beyond agriculture and critical minerals, sulfur and sulfuric acid are integral to a wide range of manufacturing supply chains, enabling the production of nylon, titanium dioxide pigments, viscose fibers, detergents and rubber goods.

Producers

Oil refiners and gas processors recover sulfur as a by-product of their operations. Market benchmarks help these producers value sulfur output, evaluate netbacks across competing destinations such as China, India and Indonesia, and benchmark official producer prices against prevailing spot market conditions.