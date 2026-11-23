Sulfur is strategic
Fertilizers account for about 55% of sulfur consumption but, increasingly, new demand from the metals processing and energy transition supply chains is creating signals that cannot be ignored.
47%
Middle East's share in global sulfur exports in 2025
Sulfur is a critical and strategic commodity. It is the primary feedstock for the production of sulfuric acid, the largest global industrial chemical by volume, and an essential intermediate for phosphate fertilizers, base metal processing and a diverse range of industrial and manufacturing applications.
Global sulfur trade flows offer an important window into the market’s underlying supply-demand balance.
With exports concentrated among the UAE, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia and Canada, and major demand centered on China, Morocco and Indonesia, changes in availability or buying behavior can ripple quickly across regions.
Watching where sulfur moves, and where those flows begin to change, can therefore provide an early signal of tightening or loosening market conditions and where upward or downward price pressure could emerge.
The Iran war in 2026 exposed the vulnerabilities of the global sulfur supply chain, as the Middle East accounts for nearly half of global sulfur exports. Disruptions and heightened geopolitical risks drove sulfur prices to record levels.
Why sulfur prices matter
Sulfur price fluctuations have far-reaching impacts beyond the sulfur market, as sulfur is the main feedstock for sulfuric acid production and a key cost driver for industries such as fertilizers and battery materials.
Food security
Many of the world’s staple crops, including corn, soybeans, wheat and rice, need phosphates for root development. Sulfur is a key feedstock in phosphate fertilizer production — it is converted into sulfuric acid, which is used to produce phosphoric acid and finished fertilizers such as diammonium phosphate (DAP) and monoammonium phosphate (MAP). Approximately 0.45 metric ton of sulfur is required to produce 1 mt of DAP, meaning changes in sulfur prices can rapidly influence phosphate production costs and producer margins.
Energy transition and defense
Electric vehicles, renewable energy and aerospace industries all depend on sulfuric acid processing. Sulfuric acid is widely used for extracting and refining critical minerals such as rare earths, copper and uranium, which underpin technologies ranging from magnets and wind turbines to smartphones, defense systems and medical equipment.
Industrial chemicals
Beyond agriculture and critical minerals, sulfur and sulfuric acid are integral to a wide range of manufacturing supply chains, enabling the production of nylon, titanium dioxide pigments, viscose fibers, detergents and rubber goods.
Producers
Oil refiners and gas processors recover sulfur as a by-product of their operations. Market benchmarks help these producers value sulfur output, evaluate netbacks across competing destinations such as China, India and Indonesia, and benchmark official producer prices against prevailing spot market conditions.
The benchmark: Platts solid sulfur granular CFR China
Chinese imports account for about 18% of the global sulfur trade, or around 9 million-10 million mt annually. China is also the world’s largest consumer of sulfuric acid.
Produced mainly from sulfur, sulfuric acid is a critical link between the global sulfur market and major downstream industries, including phosphate fertilizers and metals processing.
Platts assesses granular and molten sulfur grades on a CFR China basis, with the former representing 80% of total 2026 imports.
9 mil-10 mil mt
China's annual sulfur imports pre-2026
Granular sulfur
Platts solid sulfur granular CFR China (FSSCD04) is a range, consisting of CFR China River, basis Zhenjiang, and CFR China South, basis Fangcheng.
Each reflects a 45,000 mt granular cargo delivered 18-50 days forward, assessed every Thursday in $/mt at the 16:30 Penang close.
Information on other ports, cargo sizes and timing may be normalized to these standard specifications. The River-South spread therefore shows how demand and logistics differ between the Yangtze River and South China.
Molten sulfur
Molten sulfur moves in small heated tankers, so the assessment reflects 2,700-4,500 mt lots delivered CFR Lianyungang 14-31 days forward.
Cargoes are mostly short haul from refineries in South Korea and Japan, and buyers can feed them straight into their plants without remelting.
Platts CFR China (molten granular) price assessment (FSSCC04) is a range of CFR China molten price assessment (AGRND00) and the high of CFR China granular price assessment (FSSCD04).
Sulfur market in 2026 and beyond
The supply shock due to the war drove sulfur prices to their highest level mid 2026, doubling since the beginning of the year, but the rally resulted in demand destruction and consequently pressured prices lower.
18%-20%
Middle East sulfur capacity affected by the Iran war
Fertilizer producers reduced operating rates, sulfuric acid exports slowed, and buyers across Asia stepped back from the market amid affordability concerns.
Prices, however, continue to stay elevated despite improving shipping flows, as sulfur exports from the Middle East remain well below historical levels.
Exports fell to just 34% and 29% of pre-war volumes during the second and third quarters of 2026, respectively. S&P Global Energy CERA expects supply disruptions to persist into 2027.
About 18%-20% of regional sulfur capacity remains affected, and according to CERA analysts, trade flows are unlikely to return to the pre-war level completely by the end of 2027.
Its sulfur imports fell by 59% year-to-date through July, equivalent to about 3.8 million mt.
Meanwhile, inventories at major Chinese ports remained below 1 million mt, and DAP plant operating rates fell below 50% in the second half of 2026.
Any recovery in phosphate production, sulfuric acid demand or import appetite could quickly tighten the market.
In addition, China’s sulfuric acid export policies have the potential to generate significant volatility across Asian sulfur and sulfuric acid markets.
Domestic sulfur price plunge raises prospect of Chinese exports
While China may be the world’s largest importer, it is also a major producer of sulfur from coal, oil and natural gas processing.
Platts price assessment of domestic sulfur ex-works Zhenjiang surged to a peak of 10,000 yuan/mt on June 11, 2026, but since then, the price has dropped by 50%, pressured by weak demand from downstream industries.
The disparity between domestic and imported prices has raised questions about whether exports could emerge from China. However, market participants said Chinese authorities were unlikely to allow significant sulfur exports, citing the country’s need to secure sulfur supply for domestic phosphate fertilizer production during key agricultural seasons.
Indonesia nickel industry to support sulfur demand
High sulfur prices have forced many high pressure acid leaching (HPAL) nickel producers in Indonesia to reduce operations, as sulfur and sulfuric acid can account for more than 60% of operating costs at current prices.
The mid- to longer-term outlook for sulfur demand for nickel processing remains strong. New HPAL projects, acid capacity expansions and improving ore availability suggest sulfur demand could rebound sharply once economics improve.
The consequences extend throughout the value chain. Phosphate producers require sulfur to manufacture phosphoric acid and fertilizers, so higher feedstock costs can tighten margins and, if sustained, reduce output or undermine fertilizer affordability.
Indonesian nickel operations using HPAL technology and copper operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo using solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) will also face higher costs or supply constraints when sulfur and sulfuric acid are scarce.
Although metal producers generally have greater capacity to absorb higher input costs, fertilizer producers are more likely to receive government protection because of the sector’s direct link to food security.
As competing sectors vie for limited supplies, access to sulfur will increasingly depend on commercial margins, logistics and government priorities.
What to watch
The sulfur market is moving beyond the acute supply crisis of 2026, but its recovery is likely to be uneven, potentially fragile and sensitive to geopolitical tensions.
Supply constraints are expected to ease in both the Middle East and Eurasia, while demand from the fertilizer and metals sectors may recover slowly in 2027. As a result, the market is expected to be less extreme than in 2026, but it will likely remain tighter than historical norms.
The defining question for 2027 is no longer whether sulfur will be available, but whether sufficient supply can return quickly enough to meet recovering demand without triggering another price spike.
Against this backdrop, transparent pricing will become increasingly important.
Conclusion
The signals for the sulfur market are increasingly coming from outside the fertilizer complex. Oil and gas markets can offer clues to recovered sulfur supply trends, while nickel, copper and sulfuric acid markets can signal shifts in industrial demand.
Reading these markets together can provide a broader view of where sulfur availability, competition for tons and pricing pressure may emerge.
Published in: November 2026
Contributors: Elizabeth Thang, Yuya Pan, Vincent Khoo Boon Sheng, Amira Armir
Editor: Debiprasad Nayak
Design: Barbara Lorenzo-Caluag