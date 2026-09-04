In July 2025, we introduced three brand new Energy Scenarios (Adaptation, Fracture and Renaissance) alongside an updated and refreshed Base Case. Since then, the instability and uncertainty that has so far characterized the 2020s has only been amplified. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Iran, the United States and Israel is the latest and perhaps most consequential example of the upending of geopolitical norms that began in 2025. Whatever the outcome of the conflict, it is now clear that the post-WW2 period that previously defined the global geopolitical landscape has drawn to a close.

What follows is unknown. But with future market, geopolitical and environmental shocks increasingly likely, resilience has become the new mantra for policymakers and corporate strategists alike. S&P Global’s Energy Scenarios, updated for 2026, explore this concept of resilience in different ways, each finding solutions to the twin challenges of energy and environmental security, but also sometimes demanding difficult compromise, depending on the pathway followed.

To learn more or to request a demo, visit spglobal.com/energy-scenarios.