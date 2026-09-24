Asia eyes energy supply flexibility, shipping alternatives

Sambit Mohanty:

Hello and welcome to Platts Oil Markets podcast, a series by S&P Global Energy. Energy markets in Asia are navigating a period of heightened geopolitical risk, vulnerable maritime choke points, and growing uncertainty over supply security. With APPEC 2026 concluding earlier in September, its discussions highlighted how refiners, ship owners, and policymakers are reassessing sourcing strategies, inventories, freight exposure, and that role of trusted price benchmarks. In this cutting down episode, we revisit some of the key themes and takeaways from the conference.

I'm Sambit Mohanty, Asia energy editor and your host for today. I'm pleased to welcome Bao Ying Ng, global director for Strategic Engagement at S&P Global Energy, Benjamin Tang, head of Liquid Bulk at S&P Global Commodities at Sea, and Jonathan Nonis, associate editorial director for Asian Oil Products Markets. Welcome all.

Bao Ying, let me ask you the first question of this podcast. You are one of the chairs at this year's APPEC oil conference. Several important teams emerged, the growing tension between supply security and price competitiveness, as well as the critical role of resilience in navigating market uncertainty. There are also considerable emphasis on diversification and trading optionality as sources of strength for companies and countries across the energy value chain. How is the industry balancing the need for secure reliable supplier with the pressure to control costs? And in practical terms, how can diversified sourcing, flexible trading strategies and greater optionality help market participants respond to geopolitical risk, shifting trade flows, supply shocks, and changing demand patterns?

Bao Ying Ng:

Thanks, Sambit. You've really captured a lot of the themes that APPEC touched on this year. It was a very busy few days of networking, presentations, panel discussions during the conference. And of course, beyond the conference itself, there was a lot of site meetings and I think countless conversations. So a lot got covered. And I think the sense is that following the events earlier this year where the market, particularly in Asia, was stress tested from multiple angles, there's been a lot of reflection on the strengths and the weaknesses of current trading models and supply chains. And for me, I think if there's one word that continually came up, that has to be resilience.

What came out strongly during APPEC is that trading optimization does mean something different today than it did in the past. Historically, optimization was largely about a cost-competitive barrel. Today, that's increasingly about optimizing for the most reliable barrel at an acceptable cost, and that's where the resilience part comes in. So what does that actually mean in practice? I think optionality, of course, is a critical part of resilience. This includes multiple sources of supply, flexibility and refining operations, alternative shipping routes, and so on. And these together create the ability to adjust trading strategies quickly when market conditions change.

Shipping, of course, is key to that. We've heard this quite a bit in that about three quarters of Asia's Middle Eastern crude imports transited through the Strait of Hormuz in 2025. And by the third quarter this year, this fell significantly to between 10 and 20%. And that's according to ship tracking data from our Commodities at Sea team. So shipping is really more than just a mode of transport that access to vessels, routes, logistics, the ability to definitely manage that can be a strategic factor that influences trade flows and also the arbitrage opportunities.

Of course, everything goes back to cost. And when we talk about what's an acceptable cost, that question is really about balancing that security of supply versus the cost of disruption. So there were many APPEC discussions that touched on various parts of this. On the first day, we welcomed the Singapore Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry, Gan Siow Huang, to the stage, where she talked about the need for Asian refiners and governments to build commercially viable alternatives into oil supply chains instead of just relying primarily on strategic inventories. Another interesting point on day one was on alternative crude supplies and that evolving trade flows as a result of that. So you have Uganda's new Pearl Sweet crude and Canada's growing exports to Asia being some examples of this.

On the second day, there was talk about refiners adjusting runs to capture stronger product margins, postponing maintenance where appropriate, identifying new arbitrage opportunities and so on. There was a lot of talk about crude diversification also or that flexibility inside the refinery and how that can create optionality outside of the refinery. On the third day, that discussion broadened towards forces shaping 2027 and beyond. So there was geopolitics as a major focus. And there was also talk about structural trends such as electrification. So to summarize all of that, I'm really back to the key word of the week, which is resilience, building that resilience and also how that has now become a competitive advantage.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thanks, Bao Ying. Excellent opening remarks. Two words, resilience and optionality, were in discussion throughout the conference. I'll come back to you later in the podcast. But Ben, let me go to you for the next question. Discussions at APPEC 2026 were strongly shaped by the US-Iran war and its structural impact on crude supply, shipping logistics and energy security across Asia. One clear message from the conference was that the market is moving beyond its focus on just price optimization, more towards security of deliverability, route safety, insurance, sanctions compliance, and vessel availability. [inaudible 00:05:34] so at some point of time, they are probably more important even than the outright price of crude.

What were some of the key messages from APPEC on how Asian markets are adapting to heightened risk along critical shipping routes?

Benjamin Tang:

Thanks, Sambit. And again, thanks for having me here on this podcast. Always a pleasure to be in discussions with all of you. In my mind, one of the clearest message from APPEC was that the industry has really started moving from what we consider to be a lowest cost barrel thinking to a most secure and deliverable barrel mindset. In ensuring the focus is not just about crude price anymore, but also as you mentioned about route security, vessel availability, insurance coverage, sanction compliance, as well as delivery reliability. So in our own system, Commodities at Sea, where we monitor the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab flows, it really supports this shift because the disruption has demonstrated that the physical availability of oil can become constrained even when there is sufficient overall global supply.

During the crisis, many Asian buyers found that the challenge was not just simply higher prices, but also obtaining vessels, securing insurance coverage, and also maintaining the wider predictable supply chains. What we see in APPEC was that the participants repeatedly highlighted that route safety, seafarer safety, vessel access, as well as compliance considerations are now critical components of what their procurement decisions. For me, another key takeaway was the acceleration of supply diversification. I think Bao Ying mentioned that as well. So Asian refiners, for example, have expanded procurement now towards the United States, West Africa, Canada, as well as Latin America to reduce the dependence on any single energy supplier or corridor. Many of the participants of APPEC have also showed refiners reducing Middle Eastern exposure while also investing in the refinery operational flexibility required to process a wider range of crudes.

I think this structural nature of this shift is now very clear in the sense that if you look at Asia's reliance on Hormuz transiting crude, that has declined significantly. Of course, some of that is done through alternative routes such as pipelines through the [inaudible 00:07:36] but also as mentioned earlier, supply from North America, LATAM, WAS, and so on. I think the key thing here to note during these discussions at APPEC is that the diversification is now being viewed more as a strategic capability rather than just temporary response to crisis conditions. If we were to think back into the old previous energy crisis of the '70s and '80s, it has changed the landscape of how OECD countries procure energy. I think going forward, this security of delivery is also going to be something that will be more long-drawn and permanent in the thinking of Asia's energy refiners.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure. Thanks, Ben. I think you touched upon the shipping team very nicely, but some of the risks extend, as you mentioned, a little bit beyond the Strait of Hormuz, concurrent threats around Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab routes exposing significant vulnerabilities for major importers such as India and China. And there are potential implications for freight costs, refinery margins, and the availability of refined products. Is the definition in this markets reassessing their strategies, route straits, inventory levels and supplier relationships? It's a theme which I'm going to ask Jonathan later, but I would like to hear your views from the shipping point of view.

Benjamin Tang:

Sure, Sambit. So one of our messages in my presentation actually during APPEC is that one of the key statements that we made it was that the scope of energy flow disruptions has actually continued to expand as we cross the half year mark of the war now. What we have learned so far is that while a single chock point disruption can often be managed, even chop points as significant as Hormuz, simultaneous pressures across multiple maritime corridors create a very different risk profiles to market participants.

So if you look at Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, together they shadow the majority of crude and product trade flows connecting the Middle East with Asia. When [inaudible 00:09:22] emerge across both routes, I think the refiners must evaluate not only crude price, but increasingly voyage duration, particularly if you go around the Suez and [inaudible 00:09:31] from Red Sea to Asia. But also freight exposure, vessel ability and the probability of further disruptions. In response, I think the Asian refiners are pursuing three broad strategies, so I'll take some time to go into all three.

First, as we have discussed in the last two with Bao Ying as well as myself, they are diversifying crude supply portfolio. APPEC again has highlighted imports from US, Canada, West Africa and LATAM. So particularly among refiners with already the technical flexibility to process a wider range of crude. I think the key message here as well is that they're not looking to replace Middle Eastern barrels entirely, but really just a function of reducing concentration risk. However, the strategy of diversification also means that there's now an increased value that is to come with ability to process flexible crude slate or for the chemicals players in Asia, also having the feedstock flexibility, something that we have not looked at more seriously in previous five to 10 years.

I think secondly, inventory strategy has gained focus once again. SPRs or strategic reserves as well as commercial inventories have become increasingly important risk management tools. What we do see in the examples is that players in Asia with large stock holding capability have been better positioned to absorb temporary supply interruptions. Examples includes OECD countries, North Asia, like Japan and Korea, which use SPR stock release to mitigate some of the effects. And China as well where domestic inventories, particularly in crude, allow the country to reduce their crude imports materially for a period of two to three months.

Lastly, I think very crucially as well, supplier relationships are evolving. Rather than purchasing purely on spot economics, refiners are now placing more emphasis on suppliers that can provide integrated logistic solutions as well as longer term supplies. Increasingly, this value proposition extends beyond just crude molecule itself to include transportation as well as execution. Beyond crude, I think one example close to you as well, Sambit, is that we have seen India, for example, negotiating larger term volumes of LPG with the United States since the beginning of the war. The broader trend is clear, procurement teams are now being asked to optimize for resilience and continuity of supply, not just on lended costs.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure, Ben. I think you have explained the supplier relations in a very nice way. Let me ask you a quick question around the arbitrage issue. The conference highlighted how geopolitical conflict, sanctions, attacks on military infrastructure and changing trade relationship reshaping the movement of all around the world, trade insurance and access, you touched upon this, are no longer merely operating costs. They can influence trade flows, arbitrage opportunities and a refiner's ability to compete. How market participants are managing these factors and how are rising transportation and compliance costs changing the economics of arbitrage?

Benjamin Tang:

I think the key message shows that arbitrage has become more complex. I went on to belittle traders, but it's now a lot more complex than simply just comparing a like-for-like good prices between two locations. So I think now to quote a trader on the APPEC panel, he said that nowadays when he wakes up in the morning, he checks freight prices first instead of crude price or flat prices typically call it. And really our Commodities at Sea analysis of the Middle East Gulf disruptions really explains why. During the crisis, what we see is that vessel movements have now become increasingly opaque with AIS disruption, changing route patterns, growing segmentation between compliant versus higher reshipping. This has created kind of like two-tier freight markets where cargoes associated with highest risk routes or sensitive cargoes have attracted substantial premiums, whereas more conventional routes and cargoes also gained shipping value due to perhaps longer stand distance or ton miles. So one of the key insights from APPEC was that freight inflation has now been often driven more by vessel scarcity and risk exposure rather than by cargo demand itself. Naturally we think of it as well, OPEC or Middle East producers are going to constrict fate due to the Middle East and Hormuz disruptions.

So as vessels are now tied up on longer voyages and routing alternatives, effective fleet capacity has tightened and that has led to higher freight and transportation costs across multiple tanker segments. I think one of the key things that participants have pointed to is how shipping strategy has started shifting. Many companies have now started discussing how to increase fleet control. So perhaps looking at time charter or even outright purchases of vessels, expanding storage capacity or developing alternative logistic pathways in the reduced dependency on spot shipping markets, which has been volatile and more expensive in recent months.

Others have suggested rerouting options, ship to ship transfers, as well as partnering alternatives as well to manage this supply and maritime route risk. I think the key broader implication is that higher transportation costs, insurance and compliance costs are now changing competitive dynamics across both refining and trading companies with flexible supply chains, stronger shipping access, as well as extra robust compliance capabilities are now increasingly able to capture opportunities that others that cannot. In that environment, supply chain resilience and dynamism itself becomes a source of trading competitive advantage for players.

Sambit Mohanty:

Those were lovely insights. Thanks, Ben. Let's talk about oil products. Jonathan, a key takeaway from APPEC was the pressure on prompt of oil markets from geopolitical uncertainty, freight constraints, and relatively low inventory levels. To what extent do you believe these factors are tightening from oil product markets and do you expect these conditions to spill over to 2027?

Jonathan Nonis:

Right, thanks, Sambit. I think one of the strongest teams coming out of APPEC this year was the issue isn't necessarily a shortage of oil products. The bigger challenge is getting those products to the right place at the right time. Echoing some of the points that Ben made. Across a number of the discussions I had, market participants pointed out to the growing impact of geopolitics, freight constraints and logistical risk on the global trade flow. Whether it's uncertainty in the Middle East, concerns around key shipping routes, sanction related complications or shifting freight economics, moving molecules around the world has become more complex and in many cases more expensive. And of course at the same time, inventories in some of the regions remain relatively lean. That means that the market has less of a buffer than it did in the past. When inventories are low, even a relatively minor disruption can have a disproportionate impact on the prompt availability of cargoes as well as prices.

What was particularly interesting in that several participants suggest that freight and logistics costs are sometimes having a much greater influence on regional pricing as the underlying commodity itself. That's not a situation we would necessarily have expected 10 to 15 years ago. As of 2027, there wasn't a single consensus view. Some believe supply chains will continue adapting and the markets will gradually become more resilient. Others think geopolitical uncertainty has become a more permanent feature of the landscape and will continue to support volatility for some time.

But if there was one point of agreement, it was the flexibility has become increasingly valuable. Companies are no longer assuming that traditional trade flows or freight patterns will behave the way they did historically, and that is influencing everything from trading strategies to procurement decisions.

Sambit Mohanty:

Sure, Jonathan, let me stay with you for the next question. The increased volatility that has been discussed at APPEC is also influencing procurement decisions with buyers facing greater uncertainty around availability, freight costs, geopolitical exposure, and out prices. Has the balance between term contracts and spot purchase begun to change? And also looking at what role do you expect spot pricing and short-term purchasing to play in Asian crude and product markets?

Jonathan Nonis:

Yeah, that's really an interesting question because it gets to the heart of how companies are responding to the uncertainty. Historically, many refiners, traders, and end users rely heavily on term contracts because they provide supply security and greater certainty around pricing and logistics. Those benefits have disappeared and term contracts remain a critical part of the market today. What seems to be changing, however, is the value that the market participants place on flexibility. When freight costs, geopolitical developments, and regional price relationships can shift so quickly, some buyers are more cautious at making long-term commitments. During APPEC, of course, we heard examples of companies looking potentially for shorter duration agreements, while others may increasingly supplement term supply with spot purchasers to retain optionality. In an uncertain environment, the ability to adapt can be just as important as securing supply. We've also heard discussions around the growing importance of spot market signals.

As trade flows evolve and markets become more bifurcated, prom cargo availability and spot pricing are playing an increasingly important role. That of course doesn't mean that the market is moving from a term contracts to spot purchases. It's probably more accurate to say that the companies are trying to strike a balance between the two. Term contracts provide stability while spot market offers flexibility. In many ways, the debate is no longer term versus spot. The real question now is how much flexibility companies are willing to pay for? Based on discussions at APPEC, many participants believe that optionality will continue to command a premium in the years ahead, particularly if volatility remains elevated.

Sambit Mohanty:

Thanks, Jonathan. Those are extremely valuable insights. Bao Ying, I'll address the last question of this podcast to you. Running alongside the main APPEC conference with the price benchmark briefings, which focus on Platts price assessments and the benchmarks used by participants across the oil market, it gives a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties shifting trade flows and changing crude and product quality differentials. Reliable price assessments have become increasingly important. How did the briefings address the industry's need for transparent, robust, and trusted benchmarks? And also, what did they reveal about how market participants are using price assessments to manage risk, evaluate physical transactions, and make decisions when conventional pricing signals are becoming more volatile or harder to interpret?

Bao Ying Ng:

Sure. There were two briefings alongside APPEC this year on ethanol and on oil. So I'll talk about ethanol and leave the oil update to Jon. On the ethanol side, I think one of the biggest takeaways is the increasing interest in ethanol across Asia. A major factor driving that is the expansion of blending mandates in transport fuels where Asia is expected to account for more than 40% of incremental global ethanol demand growth through 2035. That's really led by India and Southeast Asia. Apart from road fuels, that's also the growing ethanol demand from shipping and also aviation in the longer run. So with that increased activity comes, like you say, the need for transparent pricing and benchmarks. And we already have established ethanol benchmarks in key markets such as in the US and Brazil.

So for example, our US ethanol Platts MOC trade volumes are up with the Chicago Argo trade volumes growing 27% on year, really reflecting that continued engagement with the market. I though this workshop connected really well with the wider epic theme around energy security and diversification. While the industry attention did shift towards securing conventional fuel supplies during the disruptions earlier this year, the longer term story around energy diversification does bring biofuels into the picture. While we typically think of decarbonization when we talk about biofuels, biofuels are now being viewed through an energy security lens as well. So they're seen as an alternative supply source and they bring that optionality that all of us have talked about throughout this podcast. They bring the optionality within the energy system with them.

So speaking of energy security, I'm going to hand it over now to Jon for the oil benchmark briefing and some of the interesting discussions around crude and refined products.

Jonathan Nonis:

Thanks, Bao Ying. I think one of the key messages from the price benchmark briefings for oil was that benchmarks become even more important when markets are changing rapidly. Across a number of the sessions, we heard participants discuss how trade flows continues to evolve, how freight economics are influencing arbitrage decisions, and how geopolitical developments can affect the way markets interpret value. In that environment, having transparent and consistently applied benchmarks become particularly important because they provide a common reference point for buyers, sellers, and traders and refiners. The briefings also gave an opportunity for us to explain how plus assessments are produced, what market information is considered in the assessment process, and how methodologies are designed to reflect prevailing market values.

Just as importantly, they provide a forum for market participants to raise questions and share feedback on developments that they are seeing in the physical market. We heard discussions around changing trade routes, evolving flows between regions of cargo quality considerations, ship to ship transfers in the Strait of Hormuz, for example, and whether some established pricing relationships are changing as market adapt to new realities. Those conversations are valuable because they help ensure that benchmark methodologies continue to reflect the markets that they are intended to measure. Another takeaway was the wide range of ways that participants use benchmarks. They are used to price physical transactions, evaluate the premiums and discounts, compare supply options across regions, assess arbitrage opportunities and support risk management decisions as well. And in some cases, benchmarks serve as a common language that allows different participants to evaluate and make commercial decisions.

For me, the main conclusion was that trust remains at the center of everything. Trust comes from transparency, from consistent application of the methodology, from robust market engagement, and from a clear understanding of how assessments are derived. Markets will always face periods of volatility and uncertainty. Reliable benchmarks don't eliminate that uncertainty, but they provide a transparent and independent reference point that helps market participants navigate it with greater confidence. Back to you, Sambit.

Sambit Mohanty:

Great. Those were extremely valuable insights. Thanks, Bao Ying, Ben and Jonathan for joining me in this conversation. The discussions at APPEC 2026 made clear that oil and overall energy markets are no longer defined by price alone. The ability to secure deliverable barrels, navigate disrupted shipping routes, manage freight and compliance costs, and preserve flexibility in procurement is becoming central to competitiveness. For Asian refiners and traders, this means re-accessing crude slates, inventories, supplier relationships, and the balance in term and spot purchases. At the same time, the need for transparent and trusted benchmarks is growing as physical markets become more fragmented and volatile. These teams will continue to shape business decisions across Asia's energy markets. This episode is produced by Asia digital editor Chandreyee Mukherjee. Thank you for listening.