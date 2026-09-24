Maritime & Shipping, Refined Products, Crude Oil, Dry Freight
September 24, 2026
Asia eyes energy supply flexibility, shipping alternatives
HIGHLIGHTS
Refiners reassess sourcing amid geopolitical risks
Maritime chokepoints threaten supply security
APPEC highlights need for price benchmarks
Asia's energy markets are navigating a period defined by heightened geopolitical risk, vulnerable maritime chokepoints, shifting trade flows, and growing uncertainty over supply security. With APPEC 2026 concluding earlier in September, discussions at the event highlighted how refiners, traders, shipowners, and policymakers are reassessing sourcing strategies, inventories, freight exposure, compliance requirements, and the role of trusted price benchmarks. In this episode of Platts Oil Markets Podcast, Asia Energy Editor Sambit Mohanty discusses some of the key takeaways from APPEC with Bao Ying Ng, global director for strategic engagements at S&P Global Energy, Benjamin Tang, head of liquid bulk at S&P Global Commodities at Sea, and Jonathan Nonis, associate editorial director for Asian oil products.
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From oil to AI, APPEC focuses on Asia's need to build energy resilience, manage risks
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