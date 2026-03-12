From Shale to Scale: Daniel Gonzalez on Vaca Muerta’s Promise for Argentina

Unpack the next chapter of Argentina's energy story through the lens of Vaca Muerta, one of the world's most promising shale basins. In this episode, Argentina's Vice Minister of Energy and Mining Daniel Gonzalez joins hosts Hill Vaden and Sam Humphreys to explore recent the infrastructure build-out that is reshaping Argentina's ability to move hydrocarbons to market, the strategic openings for US shale players to bring capital, technology, and operational know-how, and the broader economic upside Vaca Muerta could unlock for Argentina's growth, exports, and fiscal stability.

Learn more about S&P Global Energy coverage at: https://www.spglobal.com/energy/en

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