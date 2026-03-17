The math behind emissions: Why carbon accounting matters now more than ever

Carbon accounting -- the math of how emissions are calculated, reported and compared -- is poised to move to the forefront of global trade and energy markets.

Three critical developments in 2026 are forcing action: the implementation of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, revisions to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and new industry-driven, product-level carbon accounting efforts.

In this episode, host Eklavya Gupte explores why harmonizing carbon accounting matters now, what's at stake and how the commodity industry is responding to the urgent need for standardized, comparable emissions data.

The discussion features S&P Global Energy Horizons analysts Kevin Birn, head of carbon research and the Center of Emissions Excellence; Roman Kramarchuk, head of integrated narratives and policy analysis; and James Salo, head of partnerships and strategic initiatives.