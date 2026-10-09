Agriculture, Grains, Oilseeds, Vegetable Oils, Food, Meat, Livestock
October 09, 2026
African swine fever: Spain's pork sector faces trade and animal feed challenges
HIGHLIGHTS
ASF outbreak reshapes Spain's pork trade flows
Feed buyers adopt cautious short-term strategy
Sector navigates uncertainty heading into 2027
African swine fever is adding fresh uncertainty to Spain's pork market, reshaping trade flows and influencing feed-buying decisions. As exporters navigate disease-related restrictions and changing global demand, feed buyers remain cautious and focused on short-term needs. In this episode, Nanditha Kinavoor Madathil, price reporter, agriculture; Iara Lima, associate price reporter, agriculture; and Magdalena Michalik, principal analyst, European proteins, discuss the impact of ASF on pork and feed markets, the shifting trade landscape and what to watch as the sector heads into 2027.
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