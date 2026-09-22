Agriculture, Meat
September 22, 2026
El Niño and agriculture: Shrimp markets face uncertainty over crop quality, feed prices
HIGHLIGHTS
Warming waters threaten shrimp health
Peru anchovy scarcity drives feed costs up
The ongoing El Niño is reshaping global seafood markets by warming Pacific waters and disrupting rainfall, currents and nutrient flows. Shrimp producers face disease risks, salinity fluctuations, flooding, drought and elevated feed costs, which pressure output and margins. In Peru, warmer seas can push anchovy stocks deeper or farther offshore, curbing catches and fishmeal production. Reduced fishmeal availability raises feed prices, affecting shrimp supply, trade flows and profitability worldwide.
In the second episode of a four-part podcast series on El Niño and its impact on key agricultural commodities, host Asim Anand is joined by Platts price reporters Elvis John and Mariana Farhat, along with news editor Sayona Anna John. Together, they discuss how El Niño is affecting shrimp trade and pricing, and how markets are adjusting to the weather disruptions.
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