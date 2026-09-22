El Niño and agriculture: Shrimp markets face uncertainty over crop quality, feed prices

Asim Anand:

Hello, and welcome to this episode of Platts Commodities Focus Podcast, a series by S&P Global Energy. Today, we are recording the second of the four podcast series about the impact of El Nino and agriculture and food supply in 2026 and beyond. This episode focuses on the global shrimp markets, and we will discuss how El Nino could potentially impact global shrimp supply, demand, and prices. Shrimp is one of the most valuable seafood commodities traded in the world, worth tens of billions of dollars annually, and its supply chain is unusually exposed to sea surface temperature.

On one hand, you have farms, hundreds of thousands of ponds in Ecuador, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China where water temperature, salinity, and rainfall decide whether a crop survives or not. On the other end, you have the feed bill, which is 50% to 60% of a farmer's cost, and that bill is written in two commodities that El Nino hits directly, soybean meal from South America and fish meal from Peru. So, when the equatorial Pacific warms, you don't get one shock. You get a cascade, pond, biology, disease pressure, harvest timing, processing capacity, freight, feed costs, and finally, farm gate and export prices.

I'm Asim Anand, manager, agriculture and food pricing, and I'll be your host today. With me, I have Sayona John, news editor, Elvis and Mariana Farhad, price reporters with S&P Global Energy Platts. So, Mariana, Ecuador in the South Pacific lies at the eye of the El Nino storm. How do you think it is affecting the shrimp trade?

Mariana Farhad:

I think the first thing I'd say is that El Nino is often misunderstood. So, people tend to think it's a simple story, like bad weather means less shrimp and higher prices, but what's happening in Ecuador is much more complicated than that. The impact actually starts long before we see anything in export prices. One thing I have heard repeatedly from producers is that rain isn't necessarily good or bad by itself. And the real issue is how quickly conditions change. So, for example, if you go from a hot and dry period into, let's say, four Celsius degrees colder, water conditions can change very fast and that creates stress for the shrimp and stress is mortal for shrimp.

Another interesting point is that El Nino can affect the size distribution of the shrimp before it affects overall production. Under some conditions, warmer temperatures and rainfall can actually help shrimp grow faster, which could mean more large sizes available than usual. But if farmers become concerned about water quality or animal health, they may decide to harvest earlier, which pushes more smaller shrimp into the market. So, a production problem can actually increase supply before it reduces supply. Emergency harvesting means more shrimp immediately moving to processing plants and warehouses only later to potentially see tighter availability.

And there's the logistic side, roads, access to farms, moving feed, getting shrimp to processing plants and eventually to port. Also, Peruvian anchovy fishery is a key source of fish meal and fish oil used in aquaculture feeds. And El Nino can affect that supply as well. So, producers will be dealing with both operational and cost challenge at the same time. So, yeah, from a trade perspective, El Nino can affect production, shrimp sizes, logistics, input costs, harvest timing all at once. And it's happening in a market that is already dealing with oversupply and cautious demand. So, that makes it a very complex topic.

Asim Anand:

Right. So, how are the traders and exporters preparing themselves for these changes?

Mariana Farhad:

What's interesting is that nobody I speak to in Ecuador is pretending they know exactly how El Nino will play out. The focus right now is really on precautions. So, if you look at what the industry is doing, many producers are investing heavily in prevention. They are reinforcing pond walls against floodings, adding aeration capacity, reviewing backup power systems and increasing water quality monitoring. So, the idea is simple. If conditions change quickly, they want to be able to react quickly. Farms that invested earlier in infrastructure and monitoring may be much better positioned at the farms that didn't. The impact probably won't be uniform across the industry.

And the participants are also paying close attention to logistics that historically is one of the biggest risks from severe owning conditions, not necessarily losing shrimp, it's transportation and supply chain problems. So, companies are looking beyond the ponds and thinking about roads, access routes, processing capacity and shipping logistics because commercially there's a lot of focus on size availability. That's important because Ecuador doesn't sell one shrimp product to the world. China, Europe, and the US all buy different products and different specifications. So, if El Nino changes the size profile of what's being harvested, it can have a direct impact on trade flows and market dynamic.

And I think that's probably the biggest takeaway. The industry isn't preparing for one specific outcome, but it's preparing for uncertainty overall. And because El Nino can affect biology, logistics, cost, market availability at the same time, that flexibility may end up being just as important as production itself.

Asim Anand:

From Ecuador to the next biggest shrimp exporter, India. Elvis, do you see similar effects of El Nino on the shrimp market or is it different?

Elvis:

So, El Nino plays out differently in different regions across the globe. That's what we understand so far about El Nino. So, in India, El Nino usually means a weak or erratic southwest monsoon, and this can play variably across different regions in India. Take for example, water scarcity in the east coast of India, which is a major shrimp producing region, often leads to rising pond sanity levels, heat stress, which could also step up the disease load on crops. So, in such scenarios, what we are seeing is that farmers respond by cutting the stock density, maybe delaying the crops or harvesting smaller sizes to reduce risk. This is something that's similar to what Mariana told would happen in Ecuador.

Say the sizeability factor would play a bigger role. But at the same time, when I said about the erratic monsoon, it can also lead to flooding, which is something that has happened recently. Take for example, in South Gujarat, in early August there was a higher rainfall and flooding, which has actually destroyed multiple ponds, especially in the black tiger cropping regions actually. So, it has different rules and different impacts recently, but I think the major impact of El Lino on Indian shrimp is seen in the associated markets, specifically the feed market. Erratic weather and reduced yields have lowered domestic soybean output and it has pushed the prices higher.

Increased export demand for fishmeal thanks to El Nino again have led to an exponential increase in Indian fishmeal prices. So, this has forced Indian feed manufacturers to increase the feed prices twice in a span of two months. And this is one way of El Nino impacting Indian shrimp market basically.

Asim Anand:

So, do you see any policies or government support to address these challenges?

Elvis:

So, state governments have extended some support to the farmers, but there has been no comprehensive policy yet or any kind of financial support from the government. Take for example, in Andhra Pradesh, the government has extended electricity subsidy to aqua farmers in non-aqua zones as they expect a deficient rainfall till October. On the feed side, the Andhra Pradesh government has also formed a feed raw material price monitoring committee to regulate the feed prices, but the farmers are demanding a long-term solution from government. Some farmer organizations in Andhra Pradesh have threatened a crop whole day in April 2027 if the government fails to address their concerns.

So, the need of the hour from the production side is that they are all looking for a comprehensive policy to address the feed issue, impact of El Nino and stuff like that. But we don't see any policy step towards that direction yet.

Asim Anand:

I hear Mariana and you both talk about shrimp size and how the variation of it impacts trade. If you could explain it again, why the difference in shrimp sizes and the variations of it due to the weather changes, how it impacts the trade?

Elvis:

So, it primarily depends on the buyer side. So, take for example, certain countries, certain markets prefer certain sizes of shrimp and it serves different industries as well. Harvesting a smaller size shrimp would reduce the risk on farmers because if they keep the shrimp, they pond for a longer time, it can lead to higher disease risk. So, in order to reduce that, they go for an early harvest, which is where there'll be more availability of lower size shrimp. But the problem here is that the lower size shrimp that actually serves particular industries in particular market, that's my take on it. Mariana, if you have anything to add, you can add from your side.

Mariana Farhad:

Yeah. On the Ecuadorian side, participants argue that one of the biggest issues today is not actually lack of shrimp. We have oversupply, but a mismatch between the product that it produces and the products many buyers increasingly want. The market still doesn't know whether El Nino will reduce total production or simply change the composition of supply. So, this is something that adds up to the existing problem of the mismatch with demand and supply specification as well.

Asim Anand:

Thanks, Mariana. Sayona, speaking of upstream markets, how is El Nino affecting feed raw material production and supply such as soybean meal?

Sayona John:

Thanks Asim. Right. Before a single shrimp is harvested, someone has to pay the feed bill and that's around 50% to 60% of a farmer's cost. So, when that bill gets more expensive, the entire supply chain feels it. The key raw material here is soybean meal, which is typically the single largest ingredient in commercial shrimp feed formulations. And the world's supply of soybean meal is heavily concentrated in South America. Argentina and Brazil together account for more than 63% of global soybean meal exports, with Argentina supplying about 33% and Brazil another 30%. Brazil also accounts for nearly 62% of global soybean exports.

So, when El Nino affects growing conditions in the region, the impact can ripple through feed supply chains and ultimately affect shrimp feed costs worldwide. Now what's interesting though is that El Nino affects these two countries differently, that is Brazil and Argentina. While parts of Brazil soybean growing regions can experience hotter and drier conditions that weigh on yields, Argentina often benefits from improved rainfall and soil moisture. So, the impact on global soybean meal supply isn't always straightforward. It depends on whether gains in one country can offset losses in the other.

Now Sarah analysts at S&P Global Energy expect El Nino-related dryness to weigh on Brazil's 2026-27 soybean crop with production projected at 177 million metric tons and potential downside to 165 million metric tons under most severe scenarios. Argentina meanwhile is forecast to produce 54 million metric tons of soybeans with upside potential to 58 million metric tons as improved soil moisture supports yields. Now the key question for feed markets is whether better soybean crop prospects in Argentina can offset weather-related risks in Brazil. And right now analysts believe the gains in Argentina may not be enough to fully offset potential losses in Brazil.

And if that proves correct, soybean meal supplies could tighten and feed costs could move higher.

Asim Anand:

Right. So, China is the largest shrimp producer globally, other major producers in Southeast Asia, including Vietnam and Indonesia. These industries consume a significant amount of soybean meal. So, what's the situation in these markets? Do you see a stable outlook for China?

Sayona John:

Yeah. Broadly speaking, the supply outlook remains relatively comfortable for now, but not all markets are exposed to the same risks. Now China, for example, is different from countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia because its exposure to soybean markets is a little different. China is the world's largest soybean importer and has a massive domestic crushing industry. It imports large volumes of soybeans and processes them domestically into soybean meal and oil. So, that gives China greater flexibility in managing supply disruptions, but it doesn't eliminate risk.

If El Nino significantly reduces soybean production in South America, specifically Brazil, China could face higher soybean prices and potentially tighter supplies with those pressures eventually feeding through to its crushing sector and feed industry. That said, for now, China's outlook appears relatively stable from a supply perspective, although higher soybean prices could still translate into higher feed costs. Much will depend on how Brazil's soybean crop performs over the coming months given the country's outsized role in global soybean trade. Now across Southeast Asia, the impact would be more pronounced.

Countries such as Vietnam and Indonesia are more dependent on imported soybean meal, making them particularly sensitive to disruptions in soybean and soybean meal markets. And that's important because feed accounts for the significant share of shrimp production costs. So, when soybean meal prices rise, higher costs can quickly squeeze margins through the value chain from feed manufacturers to shrimp farmers.

Asim Anand:

Thanks Sayona. So, Elvis, another major shrimp feed ingredient is fishmeal. How's the fishmeal trade dynamics currently evolving?

Elvis:

Thanks Asim. Fishmeal is the hottest commodity out there and it is rightfully so because fishmeal has the direct exposure to El Nino in the whole protein complex because of Peruvian anchoveta. Peru is the largest supplier of fishmeal globally, and there are two angio fishing seasons in the north central zone of Peru. The first season, which started in April, was severely disrupted due to El Nino induced low biomass in the region. This has led to a very low supply of fishmeal and the prices spiked to record levels, especially in China, which is the largest importer of fishmeal. So, as importers diversified sources or they moved away from Peru, we saw a cascading impact of fishmeal prices in countries like India.

In India, the fishmeal suppliers shifted to the export market, driving the Indian prices up and forcing the feed manufacturers in India to revise their feed prices and which I mentioned earlier as well, they had to increase the prices twice. So, now whether the situation would stabilize in near term, I would expect higher price voluntility because we don't know how long this El Nino would last. Take for example, the previous El Nino season in 2023, 2024, it wasn't a prolonged phenomena and we saw the Peruvian anchovy supply normalize by the second season of the year, which starts in November.

But this time around, we don't see the temperature cooling off into South Pacific and the market is expecting it to be a prolonged. From what we gather from the market so far, most of them are expecting the second season this year and maybe the first season next year to be affected by El Nino. This could in turn influence China's shrimp import patterns because if China, as I mentioned before, China is the largest importer of fishmeal and then they rely a lot on fishmeal supply from global suppliers to maintain their domestic production. So, if the domestic input prices are moving up, they would prefer shrimp imports preferably from Ecuador, which is on a higher supply right now rather than by domestically.

So, fishmeal supply globally does not only impact the feed prices, it could also influence the buying patterns of the largest importer of shrimp globally, which is China.

Asim Anand:

Thanks Elvis. So, to conclude, we can safely say that this year's El Nino is going to be one of the fiercest ever. It's called Super El Nino by some weather forecasters. And this Super El Nino is likely to bring a lot of uncertainty in the global shrimp markets, including Ecuador, which is already suffering from an oversupply situation and market disruptions because of the shrimp sizes. And in India where there are a lot of mixed reactions and a lot of unknowns still to factor out because of the El Nino. On the fish mill side, because of El Nino, it's likely that the soybeans' production could be impacted.

And at the same time, because of the situation in Peru, it's very likely that the feed cost for shrimp is likely to keep rising, which in turn is expected to raise the shrimp production costs. So, all in all, the Super El Nino is likely to pressure the feed costs for feed producers and the shrimp farmers. And at the same time, it's expected to bring a lot of unknown factors this year and beyond. Thanks very much for joining me in this conversation, and thank you to our listeners for tuning in. This episode was produced by Shikha Singh in Gurugram.