Asian MTBE arbitrage flows wrecked by Middle East conflict

Asian flows of MTBE to arbitrage markets in Europe and Latin America have come to an abrupt halt after the start of the US-Iran war. Through early 2026, Chinese MTBE producers were able to overcome muted blending demand around Singapore by directing their production to eager buyers in Europe and Latin America. With the European summer driving season on the horizon, Asian MTBE producers were eyeing growing demand over the next few months.

The podcast dissects and discusses how the initial flows have stalled and what lies ahead for producers in China and Southeast Asia, as well as for buyers in Europe and Latin America.

Join S&P Global Energy's Pankaj Rao, senior price reporter, chemicals; Baran Serdaroglu, price reporter, chemicals Europe; Leo Engels, price reporter, chemicals Americas; and Felipe Perez, lead Latin American fuels and refining, in a discussion on the impact of the ongoing conflict on product flows and retail gasoline prices.

Related content:

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Asian MTBE producers weigh domestic needs vs export gains amid Middle East war(subscriber content)

European gasoline blenders assess MTBE alternatives amid supply concerns: sources (subscriber content)

US MTBE prices climb to 16-month high on strengthening gasoline, US-Iran war (subscriber content)

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