FACTBOX: Trump ramps up pressure on Venezuela with oil tanker blockade

Crude Oil, Refined Products, Maritime & Shipping, Naphtha, Wet Freight
December 17, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Trump pressures Venezuelan president to step down
Venezuelan oil exports to China's independents decline
Crude prices rise on potential supply disruption
US President Donald Trump has ordered a "total and complete blockade" of sanctioned oil tankers to and from Venezuela, escalating pressure to remove President Nicolás Maduro from power.
The move follows the US seizure of the oil tanker Skipper Dec. 10 and subsequent sanctions against six shipping companies and tankers operating in Venezuela's oil sector.
"The illegitimate Maduro Regime is using oil from these stolen oil fields to finance themselves, drug terrorism, human trafficking, murder, and kidnapping," Trump said Dec. 16 in a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, adding, "I am ordering a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers going into, and out of, Venezuela."
Trump first ramped up sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry, including state-owned PDVSA, in 2019 during his previous term before starting to sanction ships in Venezuelan oil trades in mid-2020.
In 2024, opposition leaders, global watchdogs, and the US State Department disputed Maduro's presidential election, accusing the government of issuing fraudulent voting tallies and repressing democratic opposition.
Recent US pressure has included multiple attacks on alleged offshore drug shipping operations, the arrival of US warships and troops in the region.
"China's independent refineries, Venezuela's main crude buyers, will need to compete for alternative heavy sour barrels in the spot market," said S&P Global Energy CERA Director Zhuwei Wang after Trump announced the blockade.
The following are key facts about the US blockade of Venezuelan oil tankers: