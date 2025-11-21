US expands sanctions on tankers, companies involved in Iran oil trade

The US issued a new round of sanctions Nov. 20, targeting companies, shipping facilitators and tankers it claims are involved in Iranian oil and petroleum products trade.

"Today's action continues Treasury's campaign to cut off funding for the Iranian regime's development of nuclear weapons and support of terrorist proxies," Scott Bessent, US Treasury Secretary, said in a statement.

The Treasury Department sanctions target six tankers involved in shipping Iranian oil, fuel oil and LPG, according to the Treasury statement.

The Trump Administration has sanctioned more than 170 ships responsible for shipping Iranian petroleum and petroleum products, the statement said.

The sanctions target the Kallista, owned by Greece-based Altomare, and the Pioneer Sam, owned by Liberia-registered Pioneer Tankers Marine.

The Treasury Department also sanctioned Panama-based Thasos Maritime and Trading, Serifos Maritime and Trading, Tilos Maritime Trading and Corfu Maritime and Trading, which have interests in newly sanctioned ships the Tusitala, Nexo, Kaisa I and Gas Athena.

The sanctions package "builds on recent sanctions taken in February and May targeting key enablers of Iran's military oil exports," Treasury said.

Treasury also sanctioned intermediaries providing logistical support in Iran's oil trading.

In one sale, Iranian oil was discounted $17/b, "illustrating the significant financial loss Iranian oil exporters face as a result of US sanctions," Treasury said.

The sanctions also targeted several individuals and companies that assisted the already-sanctioned company Sepehr Energy Jahan Nama Pars, which facilitates oil sales for the Iranian military.

Separate State sanctions

In a separate action, the State Department said in a statement it sanctioned 17 entities, individuals and ships to stop the flow of Iranian oil and petroleum products.

The sanctions target Strasselink, a Singapore-based maritime service provider that the State Department claims provided pilotage service to tankers moving Iranian crude through the Straits of Malacca. The State Department also designated the company's managing director, Fadzlon Bin Ahmad, and its senior operations manager, Muhammad Danial Bin Fadzlon.

The State Department also sanctioned six oil tankers and five shipping companies that manage them. The sanctions target Anbo Shipping, which manages the Al Siddeq; Arkadia Maritime Incorporated, which manages the Aquaris; Erst Group, which manages the Bodhi; Sao Viet Petrol Transportation Company, which manages the Panda and the Ivy; and Deep Current Shipping, which manages the Ava 10.

The State Department sanctioned TR6 Petro India, an India-based petroleum products trader, as well as Bonjoure International and Bonjoure Commodity, two UAE-based companies that the State Department said exported Iranian petroleum products.