Cuban fuel shortage prompts flight suspensions, tankering

US jet fuel supply could draw pressure from an ongoing shortage in Cuba, prompting some airlines to suspend flights and increase tankering.

Air Canada announced, effective Feb. 9, it is suspending its service to Cuba due to an ongoing shortage of aviation fuel on the island, according to an Air Canada press release.

"It should be easy and cheap for airlines coming out of Miami or Orlando to tanker jet in," a US jet trader said Feb. 10.

An American Airlines spokesperson said Feb. 11, "We are closely monitoring the situation in Cuba and continue to operate our full schedule."

"WestJet will depart Canada with empty aircraft to support the organized return of guests currently vacationing in Cuba, it said in a press release Feb. 9. "All aircraft dispatched to Cuba will carry sufficient fuel to safely depart without reliance on local fuel availability. WestJet Group has made the decision to begin an orderly wind-down of our winter operations to Cuba."

"So, the demand profile in Florida will get softer for a bit," a second US jet trader said Feb. 10. "But no significant impacts that we see."

According to S&P Global Commodities at Sea data, Cuba last received a cargo of crude oil -- medium-sour Isthmus -- totaling 400,000 barrels on Dec. 17 from Mexico.

A tanker discharged 93,000 barrels of unspecified clean products at Havana, Cuba, on Jan. 9. The cargo was loaded from Pemex's Pajaritos terminal in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, around Jan. 5.

The US Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, assessed the US jet benchmark -- Gulf Coast Colonial Pipeline -- at NYMEX March ULSD minus 19.25 cents/gallon on Feb. 10, down by 2.75 cents/gal day over day.

US blocks imports

Cuban fuel supply is drawing pressure from US blockades and sanctions.

Venezuela, Mexico and Russia were the largest suppliers of crude oil to Cuba last year at over 23,000 barrels/day, more than 9,000 b/d, and 4,000 b/d, respectively, according to CAS data.

The last cargo from Venezuela was discharged on Dec. 13, and the last cargo from Russia was unloaded on Dec. 17.

Venezuela accounted for roughly 60.5% of Cuban imports last year. Mexico provided over 24%, Russia about 10.50%, and Algeria about 4.5%.

Oil imports from Venezuela stopped after the US removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3. And crude flows from Mexico halted after US President Donald Trump on Jan. 29 set up a process to impose tariffs on countries that provide Cuba with oil.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, speaking at a Feb. 9 press conference, confirmed that Mexican oil shipments to Cuba are currently paused as the government seeks ways to support Cuba's energy needs without triggering potential US sanctions or tariffs under recent executive actions.