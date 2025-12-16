Pakistan’s Fecto Cement suspends operations at Sangjani, Islamabad plant

Pakistan-based Fecto Cement has temporarily suspended operations at its 1 million metric ton/year cement plant in Sangjani, Islamabad, the company said Dec. 15.

The Sangjani plant, about 15 miles from Islamabad, is Fecto's primary manufacturing facility and a key supplier to the Pakistani construction sector. According to the company, it primarily serves northern Pakistan and export markets in Afghanistan.

Fecto said the suspension is due to administrative issues.

"The Company's cement manufacturing plant located at Sangjani, Islamabad, is currently experiencing a temporary suspension of operations due to certain administrative and procedural matters with local authorities," Fecto Cement said in a Dec. 15 letter sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company did not provide an estimate for when it expects production to resume.

"The management does not foresee any long-term adverse impact on the Company's financial position, asset base, or overall business continuity," Fecto said in the letter. "Other operations of the Company continue as normal."

Fecto Cement did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Platts, a part of S&P Global Energy.

Platts assessed the cement clinker FOB Turkey price at $45/mt on Dec. 12.