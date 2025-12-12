INTERACTIVE: Roadmap of Europe's low-carbon steel production projects

Europe's ambitious transition to low-carbon steel production hit the buffers in 2025, as economic headwinds forced major producers to delay or cancel hydrogen-based projects despite billions in state support, threatening the region's industrial decarbonization timeline and making 2026 a make-or-break year for the sector. Without more affordable energy, clearer policy frameworks and stronger demand, Europe’s industrial ambitions risk collapse.

The European Commission appears to have recognized the urgency, with discussions on “buy European” rules, tougher trade defences to replace existing safeguards, and measures aimed at reducing energy costs. What matters now is swift and efficient implementation. In 2026, Europe must prove its ability to translate industrial ambition into economic viability. Otherwise, low-carbon steel will remain a slogan rather than a viable strategy.