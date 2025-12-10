Cool Planet's carbon capture membrane validated, boosts industry confidence

British carbon capture company Cool Planet Technologies has announced successful testing of its third-generation carbon capture membrane module, according to a company statement Dec. 9.

The company said the tests validate the scalability and performance of Cool Planet's proprietary membrane process at flow rates of up to 37,000 mt per annum of CO₂ captured, with recovery rates of 95%.

Cool Planet stated that this was achieved through multiple test conditions designed to represent various sectors, including lime, cement, steel, and waste-to-energy.

"UK tests not only confirmed the performance and robustness of our technology, but also significantly strengthened industry confidence in our ability to help them deliver on their global decarbonization goals," CEO Andrew Corner said.

The module will now be integrated into the demonstration project at Holcim's Höver cement plant in Germany, where it will operate for a period of 12 months.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $52/mt FOB on Dec. 4, down $1/mt week over week.