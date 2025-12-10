Cool Planet's carbon capture membrane validated, boosts industry confidence

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
Our Methodology
Methodology & Participation
S&P Global
S&P Global Offerings
Research & Insights
December 10, 2025
HIGHLIGHTS
Module captures up to 37,000 mt/year CO₂ at 95% recovery
Module to be integrated at Holcim's German cement plant
British carbon capture company Cool Planet Technologies has announced successful testing of its third-generation carbon capture membrane module, according to a company statement Dec. 9.
The company said the tests validate the scalability and performance of Cool Planet's proprietary membrane process at flow rates of up to 37,000 mt per annum of CO₂ captured, with recovery rates of 95%.
Cool Planet stated that this was achieved through multiple test conditions designed to represent various sectors, including lime, cement, steel, and waste-to-energy.
"UK tests not only confirmed the performance and robustness of our technology, but also significantly strengthened industry confidence in our ability to help them deliver on their global decarbonization goals," CEO Andrew Corner said.
The module will now be integrated into the demonstration project at Holcim's Höver cement plant in Germany, where it will operate for a period of 12 months.
Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $52/mt FOB on Dec. 4, down $1/mt week over week.
Products & Solutions