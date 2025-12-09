Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green boosts supply to French partner

Low-carbon cement producer Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies and Entreprise de Construction et Bâtiment du Littoral have signed a new three-year contract under which Hoffman Green will supply increased volumes to ECBL to support structural works and renovation projects in France, according to a joint statement Dec. 8.

"This strengthened partnership with ECBL illustrates the momentum that has been building for several years to radically transform construction methods in our regions," Hoffmann Green co-founders Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann said.

Hoffmann Green and ECBL signed their first agreement in December 2022 and have since collaborated on multiple projects in France, including a large-scale housing renovation and construction program in Royan, in the west of the country.

"For three years, the use of Hoffmann Green cements has proven to be a major asset in combining technical performance, innovation and reducing our carbon footprint," ECBL President Jean-Pierre Chambet said.

