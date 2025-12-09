Cemvision inks deal to supply green cement to Vattenfall for use in wind infrastructure

Swedish green cement producer Cemvision has signed a commercial agreement with power company Vattenfall to supply near-zero-carbon cement for use in Europe, Cemvision said in a statement Dec. 9.

Under the new agreement, Cemvision's near-zero-carbon cement, Re-ment Massive, will be prioritized for Vattenfall's onshore wind infrastructure across key markets, the statement said.

"This long-term agreement for the supply of our near-zero cement is a foundational step in transforming the cement market, and we are proud to take the partnership with Vattenfall to the next level," Oscar Hållén, CEO of Cemvision, said.

Vattenfall has committed to integrating net-zero transition technologies in its procurement to reach a goal of 10% of cement and concrete purchases being near-zero-emissions by 2030. It added that the agreement allows it to reach at least 20% by 2028. The company said the deal also reinforces its goal to cut supply-chain emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2040.

"This agreement with Cemvision is accelerating a key market in the net-zero transition, and we're proud to contribute to that shift," Ulrika Ritzén, head of Onshore Wind at Vattenfall, said.

Cemvision's Re-ment Massive achieves near-zero carbon by utilizing recycled materials and fossil-free electricity and has the potential to reduce emissions by up to 95% without compromising strength or other key performance factors found in ordinary cement, according to the company.

Deliveries for the first industrial-scale production plant are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $52/mt FOB on Dec. 4, down $1/mt week over week.