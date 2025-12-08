Mitsubishi, Worley, Heidelberg partner on UK's first cement CCS project

Japanese-headquartered Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has entered the execution phase of the Padeswood carbon capture and storage project in Flintshire, North Wales, in collaboration with Australian engineering firm Worley and German cement producer Heidelberg Materials, the companies said in a statement Dec. 8.

"We are proud to support Heidelberg Materials in realizing the UK's first full-scale carbon capture facility in the cement sector," Tatsuto Nagayasu, senior vice president for CCUS at MHI's Green Transformation Solutions, said in the statement.

The project will be the first in Europe to deploy MHI's proprietary Advanced KM CDR Process, which captures CO2 from flue gases emitted from the combustion of fossil fuels.

The technology is expected to capture 800,000 mt/year of CO2 from cement production at Heidelberg Materials' Padeswood plant, according to the statement.

Captured CO2 will be transported via pipeline for permanent storage in depleted gas fields under Liverpool Bay as part of the HyNet North West cluster, the companies said.

"Together with Worley, we look forward to delivering this landmark CCS facility that will contribute to the long-term resilience of UK industry and help fulfill the country's net-zero ambitions," Nagayasu added.

The announcement follows Heidelberg Materials' final investment decision in September 2025, made in collaboration with the UK government under Track 1 of its CCUS cluster sequencing program. The CCS facility is scheduled to start operations in 2029.

"This is the next major milestone in our plans to build the UK's first carbon capture facility at a cement works," Heidelberg Materials UK CEO Simon Willis said.

Worley will deliver engineering, procurement and construction management for the balance of the plant.

"This project is a landmark for industrial decarbonization in the UK and Europe and part of the HyNet carbon capture cluster," Worley CEO Chris Ashton said. "Our role in this project reflects our ability to enable sustainable industrial growth," he added.

Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, last assessed CEMDEX Turkey at $52/mt FOB on Dec. 4, down $1/mt week over week.