INTERVIEW: Minister outlines Morocco's expanding role in battery, EV supply chains

Morocco is emerging as a pivotal player in global battery and electric vehicle supply chains, supported by an abundance of mineral resources, plentiful renewable energy production and a thriving automotive industry. With a strategic vision aligned with Europe's commitment to sustainable electric mobility, the Moroccan government is taking significant steps to establish a secure and sustainable supply chain for electric vehicle battery manufacturing. In a recent interview with Platts, part of S&P Global Energy, Morocco's Minister for Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, delved deeper into Morocco's ambitious plans and the strategies underpinning its ascent in the global battery industry. Please note that this interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Platts: Could you elaborate on how Morocco is positioning itself as a key player in global battery supply chains and the production of electric vehicles?

Ryad Mezzour: Our strategy originated from Europe's commitment to transition to electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable mobility by 2035. Fifteen years ago, under the leadership of His Majesty [King Mohammed VI], we established a comprehensive ecosystem for car manufacturing, primarily targeting the European market. To remain competitive, we recognized the necessity of electrifying our production and integrating into the battery value chain. This journey began approximately six or seven years ago, during which we focused on developing the entire supply chain -- from raw materials to finished vehicles -- to meet the integration requirements for products exported from Morocco to Europe under our free trade agreement. We identified several key assets: abundant mineral resources, strong energy capabilities, competitive advantages, and a strategic response to commercial tensions at that time. Our strategy is clear: we have the capacity to produce 1 million cars annually and must ensure we can supply all necessary batteries. If we have excess production, we plan to deliver these batteries to our regional partners, effectively providing them with alternatives to the solutions currently available only in Asia. Our goal is to establish Morocco as a hub for producing battery components and electric vehicle batteries, encompassing the entire value chain rather than focusing solely on gigafactories.

Platts: What specific policies has the Moroccan government introduced to support this strategy?

Ryad Mezzour: We have created a global ecosystem to support all investments in Morocco. While there is no specific support program exclusively for batteries, we do offer competitive advantages. Firstly, Morocco is the world's leading reserve of phosphate, which aligns with the growing demand for lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) technology in batteries. The availability of phosphate and phosphoric acid makes Morocco a key player, as we are one of the largest exporters of these commodities. Secondly, we have strategically developed our renewable energy resources, allowing us to produce energy at competitive prices. In fact, Morocco stands out in this region for its competitiveness in renewable energy production. Additionally, we have a proven track record in manufacturing a wide range of complex materials, including fertilizers, automotive components, and even aircraft engines. This capability demonstrates that Morocco is an industrial country equipped to deliver sophisticated manufacturing solutions. When considering all these factors -- talent, energy resources, material availability, and world-class infrastructure -- Morocco is uniquely positioned to provide comprehensive solutions in this region.

Platts: Given the competitive landscape for investment, what incentives does Morocco offer to foreign companies, particularly in the areas of mining and battery manufacturing?

Ryad Mezzour: For mining companies, the most compelling incentive is access to abundant resources. This is a significant factor for investors. For manufacturing, we provide support in terms of infrastructure development and facilitating trade. In some cases, we can arrange co-investments with Moroccan partners, which helps foreign investors feel more secure, especially if they are unfamiliar with the local market dynamics. However, the incentives for the mining industry are generally less pronounced than for other sectors due to the inherent rights associated with resource access. We also offer some of the most competitive renewable energy rates available today.

Platts: What are Morocco's long-term goals for its battery industry? What specific milestones is the government aiming to achieve?

Ryad Mezzour: We have already begun exporting precursors since January 2025. By June 2026, we expect to produce our first battery cells and modules. Batteries are already being assembled in several of our original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs') plants. Additionally, we will have our first battery management systems, electrolytes, and separators ready early next year, with anodes expected by the second quarter. Our complete value chain will be operational to serve between 400,000 and 500,000 cars annually, potentially by the third or fourth quarter of 2026.

Platts: Does Morocco have the necessary ports, roads, and other infrastructure to support these projects, or will additional development be required?

Ryad Mezzour: We are actively adapting our infrastructure to meet the demands of our projects. For instance, when establishing precursor or refining plants, or gigafactories, we must ensure our energy grid can accommodate the high energy consumption associated with these facilities. We have