Interactive: New Zealand Exploration Comeback

In 2025 the sitting government has passed an Act to reverse the 2018 exploration ban, with an aim to see a resurgence of investment, improve exploration levels, and ultimately lead to development of additional resources, to supply local consumers
The 2014 oil price crash, 2018 Crown Minerals Act, and Covid-19 led to significantly reduced levels of activity; this included minimal levels of drilling, companies withdrawing both acreage and presence in New Zealand, and a government reported “gas supply reducing faster and sooner than previously forecast”.
A new Budget 2025, Open-Market-Application program, and plans to revitalize activity, are all hoped to turn the downward trend around.