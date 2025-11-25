INTERACTIVE: Balancing Risk and Reward in Company Portfolios

Combining the historical and forecast production volumes by company in our E&P Portfolio with the country-specific Oil & Gas Risk rankings enables us to quantify above-ground risk in company portfolios. Utilizing this framework, we calculate PWOGR scores on a 1-10 basis, where 10= most resilient, 1= most risky.

Among the GIOCs, Equinor has the most risk-resilient production portfolio, while Eni has the ‘riskiest’ production portfolio among the GIOCs. Nevertheless, since 2019, Eni has steadily strengthened its portfolio..Turning to the “international” NOCs, QatarEnergy currently has the most resilient production portfolio, while Ecopetrol scores worst in the peer group at present. Ecopetrol also experienced the worst erosion among the NOCs in the resilience of its portfolio since 2019.

In looking at the two peer groups together, there is a clear difference in the risk resiliency between the GIOCs and the international NOCs. The median GIOC PWOGR score in 2025 stands at 7.36, well above the 5.75 median NOC PWOGR score.