Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

New York proposes reduced regional greenhouse gas emissions cap

New York agencies submitted a new update to the state's Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative implementation plan, proposing an emissions cap of approximately 69.8 million tons of carbon dioxide in 2027.

"The proposed updates to RGGI are a strong example of how states can work together with an eye towards affordability to achieve emissions reductions that will improve air quality, protect our environment, invest in clean energy, and create healthier communities," New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a Dec. 10 statement.

After 2027, the updates — proposed by the DEC and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority — would have the cap decline 89% relative to the 2024 cap through 2037. This revised cap would result in CO2 emissions decreasing by approximately 10% annually through 2033, followed by 3% annually until 2037, according to the DEC.

A DEC spokesperson said all states participating in RGGI need to finalize their updated regulations in 2026 for the RGGI program to implement them in 2027.