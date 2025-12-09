S&P Global Offerings
Energy Transition, Renewables, Hydrogen, Battery Metals
December 10, 2025
Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.
China is accelerating the development of energy storage and renewable hydrogen for building a new power system, a move that signals a stronger push to serve the domestic market amid a weak outlook for exports, according to industry watchers, following the National Development and Reform Commission’s strategy to focus on power market reforms.
The NDRC will focus on coordinated planning and technological breakthroughs, Li Chao, deputy director of the policy research office and spokesperson for the commission, said in a recent media briefing.
With the continuous improvement of the installed scale and proportion of new energy, such as wind power and photovoltaic in China, the power system regulation capacity has become an important link in the construction of a new power system, according to Li.
Energy storage, hydrogen energy and other industries are important aspects of improving the regulation capacity, according to the NDRC plan that envisages a renewable hydrogen capacity of 150,000 metric ton/year and energy storage capacity of 100GW.
The NDRC's strategy to accelerate renewable hydrogen and energy storage development extends the Central Committee's Recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan, announced Oct. 28, according to Zhiyee Teh, senior market analyst at S&P Global Energy.
Platts assessed Japan hydrogen produced via alkaline electrolysis, including capex, at $5.61/kg Dec. 5, up 14.02% month over month.
Learn more: Platts Carbon Markets Specifications Guide
Energy Evolution: Breaking down the hydrogen hype
The European hydrogen industry has experienced a turbulent 2025, with project delays and cancellations dominating the headlines. But the data tells a more nuanced story, with large volumes of projects starting construction. In the episode of this podcast, senior energy transition reporter James Burgess speaks to Christian Stuckmann, Uniper's head of hydrogen business development, and Shell president for hydrogen Andy Beard to discuss the complexities of the nascent energy transition sector.
US adds 11.7 GW of clean energy capacity in Q3, long-term uncertainty remains
The US clean energy industry had a strong third quarter adding 11.695 GW of capacity, while the American Clean Power Association warns of lingering policy and regulatory uncertainty that put future growth at risk. The Q3 clean energy additions increased 14% year over year, according to a Dec. 4 ACP statement. Strong momentum and policy tailwinds have supported the industry over the last several years, ACP said. The third quarter's record results mask an unstable policy environment that is threatening the ability to meet future energy needs, according to ACP CEO Jason Grumet.
EU launches third hydrogen bank subsidy auction with Eur1.3 bil
The European Commission has launched the third auction under its European Hydrogen Bank subsidy scheme to support renewable hydrogen production in the bloc, with Eur1.3 billion ($1.5 billion) in funding available. The auction includes a Eur400 million lot for low-carbon electrolytic hydrogen production for the first time, in addition to Eur600 million in funding for hydrogen production that meets strict EU requirements for Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin.
Australia’s Fortescue partners with China’s Baowu unit for low-carbon iron, steel
Australian mining and energy company Fortescue and a unit of Chinese steelmaker Baowu have agreed to develop hydrogen-based iron and steel, in a push toward decarbonization through innovative metallurgy that could reshape traditional steelmaking, according to Fortescue. Baowu unit Taiyuan Iron and Steel will collaborate with Fortescue for an industrial trial of plasma-enhanced metallurgy, an emerging technology that has the potential to create energy-efficient, hydrogen-enabled ironmaking, according to Fortescue.