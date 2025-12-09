Energy Transition Highlights: Our editors and analysts bring together the biggest stories in the industry this week, from renewables to storage to carbon prices.

Top story

China's hydrogen push to support power grid may target domestic market

China is accelerating the development of energy storage and renewable hydrogen for building a new power system, a move that signals a stronger push to serve the domestic market amid a weak outlook for exports, according to industry watchers, following the National Development and Reform Commission’s strategy to focus on power market reforms.

The NDRC will focus on coordinated planning and technological breakthroughs, Li Chao, deputy director of the policy research office and spokesperson for the commission, said in a recent media briefing.

With the continuous improvement of the installed scale and proportion of new energy, such as wind power and photovoltaic in China, the power system regulation capacity has become an important link in the construction of a new power system, according to Li.

Energy storage, hydrogen energy and other industries are important aspects of improving the regulation capacity, according to the NDRC plan that envisages a renewable hydrogen capacity of 150,000 metric ton/year and energy storage capacity of 100GW.

The NDRC's strategy to accelerate renewable hydrogen and energy storage development extends the Central Committee's Recommendations for the 15th Five-Year Plan, announced Oct. 28, according to Zhiyee Teh, senior market analyst at S&P Global Energy.