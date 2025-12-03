Voluntary carbon markets: how they work, how they’re priced and who’s involved

S&P Global Offerings
Updated December 03, 2025; First published June 10, 2021
The voluntary carbon market, or VCM, is one of the tools utilized by various players across a wide range of industries – from oil and gas majors to hedge funds and banks – to achieve carbon reduction goals in line with the Paris Agreement. At the same time, it aims to bring financing to areas of the globe most impacted by changes in the climate.
The VCM allows carbon emitters to offset their unavoidable emissions by purchasing carbon credits to reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions, or GHG, from the atmosphere.
Each credit, which corresponds to 1 metric ton of reduced, avoided or removed CO2 or equivalent GHG, can be used by a company or an individual to compensate for the emission of 1 metric ton of CO2 or equivalent gases. When a credit is used for this purpose, it becomes an offset. It is moved to a register for retired credits, or retirements, and it is no longer tradable.
Companies can participate in the voluntary carbon market either individually or as part of an industry-wide scheme, such as the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, or CORSIA, which was set up by the aviation sector to offset its GHG emissions. International airline operators taking part in CORSIA have pledged to offset all the CO2 emissions they produce above a baseline 2019 level.
$4 billion
VCM annual market value by 2030: S&P Global Energy Horizons estimates
While compliance markets are currently limited to specific regions, voluntary carbon credits are significantly more fluid, unrestrained by boundaries set by nation-states or political unions. They also have the potential to be accessed by every sector of the economy instead of a limited number of industries.
According to analysts at S&P Global Energy Horizons, the VCM could reach an annual market value of up to $4 billion by 2030, with significant market growth likely to happen during the 2030s. Before that, Horizons analysts expect the late 2020s to be a period of gradual market consolidation, characterized by largely stagnating demand but rising credit quality and prices.