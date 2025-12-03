Voluntary carbon markets: how they work, how they’re priced and who’s involved

The voluntary carbon market, or VCM, is one of the tools utilized by various players across a wide range of industries – from oil and gas majors to hedge funds and banks – to achieve carbon reduction goals in line with the Paris Agreement. At the same time, it aims to bring financing to areas of the globe most impacted by changes in the climate.

The VCM allows carbon emitters to offset their unavoidable emissions by purchasing carbon credits to reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions, or GHG, from the atmosphere.

Each credit, which corresponds to 1 metric ton of reduced, avoided or removed CO2 or equivalent GHG, can be used by a company or an individual to compensate for the emission of 1 metric ton of CO2 or equivalent gases. When a credit is used for this purpose, it becomes an offset. It is moved to a register for retired credits, or retirements, and it is no longer tradable.